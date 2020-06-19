All apartments in Mountain View
Find more places like 104 Oak Haven Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mountain View, CA
/
104 Oak Haven Place
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:08 AM

104 Oak Haven Place

104 Oak Haven Place · (650) 796-0558
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mountain View
See all
Shoreline West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

104 Oak Haven Place, Mountain View, CA 94041
Shoreline West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,985

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2190 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
bbq/grill
hot tub
What a great opportunity to live in this turnkey, contemporary home close to downtown Mountain View. Situated in Woodland Place, a private cul-de-sac, this two-story 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is full of smart home upgrades! As you walk in, the open concept formal living room, dining room, and high ceilings makes this home feel spacious and welcoming. For the master chef, the remodeled kitchen boasts granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and top-of-the-line stainless-steel appliances. The family room has a built-in entertainment console with pre-wired surround sound, and a gas-log fireplace. The backyard is hardscaped for easy maintenance and includes a BBQ grill and hot tub! The home also comes with high-tech features, such as a Nest thermostat, August smart lock, Insteon dimmable light switches, and a security system, just to name a few. The enclave has a neighborhood park and playground. The home is within close proximity to Downtown Mountain View and San Antonio Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Oak Haven Place have any available units?
104 Oak Haven Place has a unit available for $6,985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 104 Oak Haven Place have?
Some of 104 Oak Haven Place's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Oak Haven Place currently offering any rent specials?
104 Oak Haven Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Oak Haven Place pet-friendly?
No, 104 Oak Haven Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountain View.
Does 104 Oak Haven Place offer parking?
No, 104 Oak Haven Place does not offer parking.
Does 104 Oak Haven Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Oak Haven Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Oak Haven Place have a pool?
No, 104 Oak Haven Place does not have a pool.
Does 104 Oak Haven Place have accessible units?
No, 104 Oak Haven Place does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Oak Haven Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Oak Haven Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Oak Haven Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Oak Haven Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 104 Oak Haven Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elan Mountain View
1030 Castro Street #2110
Mountain View, CA 94040
Tyrella Arms
284 Tyrella Ave
Mountain View, CA 94043
Americana
707 Continental Cir
Mountain View, CA 94040
Park Place
851 Church St
Mountain View, CA 94041
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd
Mountain View, CA 94306
Reserve at Mountain View
870 E El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
The Dean
458 San Antonio Rd
Mountain View, CA 94040
Madera
455 W Evelyn Ave
Mountain View, CA 94041

Similar Pages

Mountain View 1 BedroomsMountain View 2 Bedrooms
Mountain View Apartments with ParkingMountain View Dog Friendly Apartments
Mountain View Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
San Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Moffett WhismanSan AntonioMonta Loma Farley Rock
Grant Sylvan ParkOld Mountain View
Miramonte SpringerShoreline West

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity