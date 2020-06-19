104 Oak Haven Place

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel playground hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground bbq/grill hot tub

What a great opportunity to live in this turnkey, contemporary home close to downtown Mountain View. Situated in Woodland Place, a private cul-de-sac, this two-story 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is full of smart home upgrades! As you walk in, the open concept formal living room, dining room, and high ceilings makes this home feel spacious and welcoming. For the master chef, the remodeled kitchen boasts granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and top-of-the-line stainless-steel appliances. The family room has a built-in entertainment console with pre-wired surround sound, and a gas-log fireplace. The backyard is hardscaped for easy maintenance and includes a BBQ grill and hot tub! The home also comes with high-tech features, such as a Nest thermostat, August smart lock, Insteon dimmable light switches, and a security system, just to name a few. The enclave has a neighborhood park and playground. The home is within close proximity to Downtown Mountain View and San Antonio Center.