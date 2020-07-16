All apartments in Moreno Valley
13710 Oakley Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:15 AM

13710 Oakley Drive

13710 Oakley Drive · (714) 720-5447
Location

13710 Oakley Drive, Moreno Valley, CA 92555

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2628 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*** 4 bed, 2 bath, 3 car garage Beautiful Single Family Home in a great neighborhood *** This one-level house floorplan is open and spacious includes: Very Open Floor Plan, New flooring, New paint, a great big open kitchen with breakfast bar and sink in island. Two built in ovens, cooktop and microwave. Open dining area adjacent along with a formal dining room. Big open family/great room with fireplace. Interior laundry room with sink and plenty of cabinetry for storage. Three car garage, plenty of parking in the driveway, RV parking. Great equestrian / bike / walking path just behind house. Convenient location: close to school, restaurants, supermarket, bank and post office, easy access to 60 freeway. Hurry, schedule time to see & rent this beautiful & spacious house asap while it’s still available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13710 Oakley Drive have any available units?
13710 Oakley Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Moreno Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Moreno Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 13710 Oakley Drive have?
Some of 13710 Oakley Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13710 Oakley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13710 Oakley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13710 Oakley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13710 Oakley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moreno Valley.
Does 13710 Oakley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13710 Oakley Drive offers parking.
Does 13710 Oakley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13710 Oakley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13710 Oakley Drive have a pool?
No, 13710 Oakley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13710 Oakley Drive have accessible units?
No, 13710 Oakley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13710 Oakley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13710 Oakley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
