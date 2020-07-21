39 Melrose Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Location, Location, Location ... Welcome to the gated community of 'Melrose at Pacific Hills'. This lovely home is located at the end of a cul de sac featuring 4 bedrooms + added loft with just over 2200 sq.ft.!! As you enter the home you'll notice the distinctly separate formal living & dining room as well as an informal family room area that is just perfect for social gatherings. This home features a cozy place to enjoy your quiet time in front of the fireplace located in the family room. The large island kitchen includes a breakfast nook and opens to your private back patio ... perfect for entertaining. Upstairs you'll find your Master Suite with a generous en-suite bath & walk-in closet. Plus 3 secondary bedrooms & an added Loft/5th Bedroom. Don't miss the laundry room upstairs. You’ll love this home. It was renovated a few years back with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new water heater, and complete repipe. This home features a long driveway with plenty of parking space in the front, a rare find inside the community!! As part of your community you'll enjoy a pool, a spa, city parks, award winning schools and closeby shopping as well as easy access to the Toll Rd.s and 5 Fwy.