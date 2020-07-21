All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated October 3 2019 at 3:14 AM

39 Melrose Drive

39 Melrose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

39 Melrose Drive, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Melrose

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Location, Location, Location ... Welcome to the gated community of 'Melrose at Pacific Hills'. This lovely home is located at the end of a cul de sac featuring 4 bedrooms + added loft with just over 2200 sq.ft.!! As you enter the home you'll notice the distinctly separate formal living & dining room as well as an informal family room area that is just perfect for social gatherings. This home features a cozy place to enjoy your quiet time in front of the fireplace located in the family room. The large island kitchen includes a breakfast nook and opens to your private back patio ... perfect for entertaining. Upstairs you'll find your Master Suite with a generous en-suite bath & walk-in closet. Plus 3 secondary bedrooms & an added Loft/5th Bedroom. Don't miss the laundry room upstairs. You’ll love this home. It was renovated a few years back with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new water heater, and complete repipe. This home features a long driveway with plenty of parking space in the front, a rare find inside the community!! As part of your community you'll enjoy a pool, a spa, city parks, award winning schools and closeby shopping as well as easy access to the Toll Rd.s and 5 Fwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Melrose Drive have any available units?
39 Melrose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 39 Melrose Drive have?
Some of 39 Melrose Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Melrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
39 Melrose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Melrose Drive pet-friendly?
No, 39 Melrose Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 39 Melrose Drive offer parking?
Yes, 39 Melrose Drive offers parking.
Does 39 Melrose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 Melrose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Melrose Drive have a pool?
Yes, 39 Melrose Drive has a pool.
Does 39 Melrose Drive have accessible units?
No, 39 Melrose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Melrose Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 Melrose Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Melrose Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Melrose Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
