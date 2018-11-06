Amenities

You're going to love living in this impressive,generously appointed home in the Gated community. 4 bedrooms & a large bonus room +3Bath, great location backing to O'Neil Regional park. Soaring Cathedral ceiling at entry and abundant windows provide natural light into over-sized family room. Beautiful Kitchen with center Island which opens to the family room and pleasing orientation to the back yard. Fruit trees, natural rock pond & wet bar for entertaining. Dramatic 2-story volume ceilings and spiral staircase. Formal living dinning room, large comfortable family room with wood burning fire place. One of the bedroom is in first floor with large closet. Master suite W/volume ceiling,retreat & wood flooring. Master bath with luxurious oval tub, separate shower, dual vanities, organized walking closet & mirrored doors. Main floor bedroom/bath. Laundry room with sink. Custom paint, plantation shutters and faux stone flooring. Access to Mission Viejo Lake with paying dues.