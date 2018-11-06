All apartments in Mission Viejo
35 Hawk
Last updated August 16 2019 at 2:16 PM

35 Hawk

35 Hawk Hl · (714) 454-3258
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

35 Hawk Hl, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Quail Run

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2620 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
You're going to love living in this impressive,generously appointed home in the Gated community. 4 bedrooms & a large bonus room +3Bath, great location backing to O'Neil Regional park. Soaring Cathedral ceiling at entry and abundant windows provide natural light into over-sized family room. Beautiful Kitchen with center Island which opens to the family room and pleasing orientation to the back yard. Fruit trees, natural rock pond & wet bar for entertaining. Dramatic 2-story volume ceilings and spiral staircase. Formal living dinning room, large comfortable family room with wood burning fire place. One of the bedroom is in first floor with large closet. Master suite W/volume ceiling,retreat & wood flooring. Master bath with luxurious oval tub, separate shower, dual vanities, organized walking closet & mirrored doors. Main floor bedroom/bath. Laundry room with sink. Custom paint, plantation shutters and faux stone flooring. Access to Mission Viejo Lake with paying dues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Hawk have any available units?
35 Hawk has a unit available for $4,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 35 Hawk currently offering any rent specials?
35 Hawk isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Hawk pet-friendly?
No, 35 Hawk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 35 Hawk offer parking?
No, 35 Hawk does not offer parking.
Does 35 Hawk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Hawk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Hawk have a pool?
No, 35 Hawk does not have a pool.
Does 35 Hawk have accessible units?
No, 35 Hawk does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Hawk have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 Hawk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Hawk have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Hawk does not have units with air conditioning.
