All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 28435 Barbosa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
28435 Barbosa
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:29 AM

28435 Barbosa

28435 Barbosa · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

28435 Barbosa, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Casta del Sol

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
yoga
Wonderful Rosa floor plan in Guard Gated "Costa Del Sol". Public Golf course adjacent. Amenities include, pool, recreation room, billiards, yoga, exercise room with state of the art equipment, this is just a few of the amenities that are included when living in this active retirement community. This home is just like new, 2 Bed, 2 Bath PLUS a Den that is easily used for a Third Bedroom or Office. Beautiful Granite throughout, newer cabinets in kitchen with plenty of storage. Recessed lighting in kitchen, Newer STAINLESS APPLIANCES INCLUDING REFRIGERATOR. The Marble flooring in entry and kitchen have just been freshly polished and are stunning! NEW wood flooring throughout, freshly painted, New hardware, New panel doors, New lighting. NO IT'S NOT A FLIP! The owners simply want a nice rental for a nice family. Blinds or Shutters on all windows. Master is spacious with a large walk in closet, Master bath is roomy, lovely sink with stack stone backsplash. Guest bath in hallway with upgraded amenities also. Fireplace in family room, gas starter. 2 Patio sliders for great traffic flow if entertaining. Spacious 2 car garage with storage.
Did I mention Corner Lot on a Cul de Sac!!!! Peak views from all sides. This really is a GEM. Sorry no pets. Ready for move!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28435 Barbosa have any available units?
28435 Barbosa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 28435 Barbosa have?
Some of 28435 Barbosa's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28435 Barbosa currently offering any rent specials?
28435 Barbosa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28435 Barbosa pet-friendly?
No, 28435 Barbosa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 28435 Barbosa offer parking?
Yes, 28435 Barbosa offers parking.
Does 28435 Barbosa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28435 Barbosa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28435 Barbosa have a pool?
Yes, 28435 Barbosa has a pool.
Does 28435 Barbosa have accessible units?
No, 28435 Barbosa does not have accessible units.
Does 28435 Barbosa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28435 Barbosa has units with dishwashers.
Does 28435 Barbosa have units with air conditioning?
No, 28435 Barbosa does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside