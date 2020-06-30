28435 Barbosa

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table garage yoga

Wonderful Rosa floor plan in Guard Gated "Costa Del Sol". Public Golf course adjacent. Amenities include, pool, recreation room, billiards, yoga, exercise room with state of the art equipment, this is just a few of the amenities that are included when living in this active retirement community. This home is just like new, 2 Bed, 2 Bath PLUS a Den that is easily used for a Third Bedroom or Office. Beautiful Granite throughout, newer cabinets in kitchen with plenty of storage. Recessed lighting in kitchen, Newer STAINLESS APPLIANCES INCLUDING REFRIGERATOR. The Marble flooring in entry and kitchen have just been freshly polished and are stunning! NEW wood flooring throughout, freshly painted, New hardware, New panel doors, New lighting. NO IT'S NOT A FLIP! The owners simply want a nice rental for a nice family. Blinds or Shutters on all windows. Master is spacious with a large walk in closet, Master bath is roomy, lovely sink with stack stone backsplash. Guest bath in hallway with upgraded amenities also. Fireplace in family room, gas starter. 2 Patio sliders for great traffic flow if entertaining. Spacious 2 car garage with storage.

Did I mention Corner Lot on a Cul de Sac!!!! Peak views from all sides. This really is a GEM. Sorry no pets. Ready for move!