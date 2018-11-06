28336 Gitano

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Single level beauty with open concept floor plan in Mission Viejo. This incredible 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on a quiet, cul-de-sac street in the desirable tract of New Castille. Enter through the upgraded, landscaped walkway to the front door. The garage entrance is to the left with direct access to the high-ceiling living room with a view of the huge backyard. Upgraded flooring throughout the home is a great addition to the list of attributes of this house. Family room with newer designer fireplace and porcelain cover create a wonderful gathering spot. The kitchen, with pretty views of the backyard, is light and bright with a walkthrough to the dining room and living room. All new stainless steel appliances, new flooring, new quartz countertop and newly, painted cabinets. All new quartz countertop and toilet in the hall bathroom and newer re-glazed tub. Master bedroom has high ceiling and nice view of the backyard. En suite Master bath has new vanity, new, Quartz countertop and double sink. Spacious backyard has lots of greenery and plenty of room for a playground and/or pool. View of small hill and newer sprinkle system just installed. Access to the Mission Viejo Lake and all its fabulous amenities.