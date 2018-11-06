All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated September 16 2019 at 3:09 AM

28336 Gitano

28336 Gitano · No Longer Available
Location

28336 Gitano, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Oso Valley Greenbelt

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Single level beauty with open concept floor plan in Mission Viejo. This incredible 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on a quiet, cul-de-sac street in the desirable tract of New Castille. Enter through the upgraded, landscaped walkway to the front door. The garage entrance is to the left with direct access to the high-ceiling living room with a view of the huge backyard. Upgraded flooring throughout the home is a great addition to the list of attributes of this house. Family room with newer designer fireplace and porcelain cover create a wonderful gathering spot. The kitchen, with pretty views of the backyard, is light and bright with a walkthrough to the dining room and living room. All new stainless steel appliances, new flooring, new quartz countertop and newly, painted cabinets. All new quartz countertop and toilet in the hall bathroom and newer re-glazed tub. Master bedroom has high ceiling and nice view of the backyard. En suite Master bath has new vanity, new, Quartz countertop and double sink. Spacious backyard has lots of greenery and plenty of room for a playground and/or pool. View of small hill and newer sprinkle system just installed. Access to the Mission Viejo Lake and all its fabulous amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28336 Gitano have any available units?
28336 Gitano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 28336 Gitano have?
Some of 28336 Gitano's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28336 Gitano currently offering any rent specials?
28336 Gitano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28336 Gitano pet-friendly?
No, 28336 Gitano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 28336 Gitano offer parking?
Yes, 28336 Gitano offers parking.
Does 28336 Gitano have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28336 Gitano does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28336 Gitano have a pool?
Yes, 28336 Gitano has a pool.
Does 28336 Gitano have accessible units?
No, 28336 Gitano does not have accessible units.
Does 28336 Gitano have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28336 Gitano has units with dishwashers.
Does 28336 Gitano have units with air conditioning?
No, 28336 Gitano does not have units with air conditioning.
