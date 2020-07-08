28322 Driza

Amenities

patio / balcony garage bbq/grill courtyard

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful Mission Viejo home with four bedrooms PLUS an oversized bonus room. Private, gated courtyard upon entry. Large kitchen opens to family room on one side and beautiful breakfast eat-in on the other. Main level features a bedroom, bathroom, and direct access to attached three car garage. Upstairs you'll find two additional bedrooms, a secondary bathroom and the true master suite which features beamed ceilings, dual vanities, ample closet space, and a gorgeous private balcony to enjoy the fantastic view. Located within walking distance to shopping, entertainment, Florence Joyner Olympiad Park, and Mission Viejo Lake. Enjoy all the benefits of membership including beach & BBQ access, water sports rentals, summer concert series, and incredible Independence Day fireworks.