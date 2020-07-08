All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 28322 Driza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
28322 Driza
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:00 AM

28322 Driza

28322 Driza · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

28322 Driza, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful Mission Viejo home with four bedrooms PLUS an oversized bonus room. Private, gated courtyard upon entry. Large kitchen opens to family room on one side and beautiful breakfast eat-in on the other. Main level features a bedroom, bathroom, and direct access to attached three car garage. Upstairs you'll find two additional bedrooms, a secondary bathroom and the true master suite which features beamed ceilings, dual vanities, ample closet space, and a gorgeous private balcony to enjoy the fantastic view. Located within walking distance to shopping, entertainment, Florence Joyner Olympiad Park, and Mission Viejo Lake. Enjoy all the benefits of membership including beach & BBQ access, water sports rentals, summer concert series, and incredible Independence Day fireworks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28322 Driza have any available units?
28322 Driza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 28322 Driza have?
Some of 28322 Driza's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28322 Driza currently offering any rent specials?
28322 Driza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28322 Driza pet-friendly?
No, 28322 Driza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 28322 Driza offer parking?
Yes, 28322 Driza offers parking.
Does 28322 Driza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28322 Driza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28322 Driza have a pool?
No, 28322 Driza does not have a pool.
Does 28322 Driza have accessible units?
No, 28322 Driza does not have accessible units.
Does 28322 Driza have units with dishwashers?
No, 28322 Driza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28322 Driza have units with air conditioning?
No, 28322 Driza does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside