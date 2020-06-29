28315 Gitano

Amenities

PANORAMIC VIEWS, SUNSET & CITY LIGHTS VIEWS!! PRIVATE, CUL-DE-SAC STREET, COMPLETELY REMODELED AND IMMACULATE! EVERYTHING IS BRAND NEW! Highlights include a dramatic entryway with vaulted ceilings and an expansive array of windows showcasing your panoramic views and bringing in an abundance of natural light. This home has been remodeled from top to bottom and features fresh, custom paint and beautiful wood look laminate flooring throughout…no carpet! The kitchen is stunning with white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, a large utility sink, touch activated faucet, stainless appliances and a gas range with griddle. Enjoy the sweeping view from your master suite along with vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting and mirrored wardrobe doors. The master bathroom includes a dual sink vanity, separate water closet and walk-in shower with glass shower door. The two secondary bedrooms are generous in size and feature recessed lighting, ceiling fans and mirrored wardrobe doors. The secondary bathroom includes a shower/tub combo, perfect for little ones. Enjoy peace, privacy & tranquility in this expansive backyard with sweeping views and stunning sunsets! With a nominal transfer fee, residents are eligible to enjoy membership to Lake Mission Viejo where you can enjoy beach access, swimming, BBQ’s & picnic tables, snack bar, playground, fishing, boat rentals, stand-up paddleboards, concerts & events and more! Welcome Home!