All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 28315 Gitano.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
28315 Gitano
Last updated March 24 2020 at 8:57 AM

28315 Gitano

28315 Gitano · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

28315 Gitano, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Oso Valley Greenbelt

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
PANORAMIC VIEWS, SUNSET & CITY LIGHTS VIEWS!! PRIVATE, CUL-DE-SAC STREET, COMPLETELY REMODELED AND IMMACULATE! EVERYTHING IS BRAND NEW! Highlights include a dramatic entryway with vaulted ceilings and an expansive array of windows showcasing your panoramic views and bringing in an abundance of natural light. This home has been remodeled from top to bottom and features fresh, custom paint and beautiful wood look laminate flooring throughout…no carpet! The kitchen is stunning with white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, a large utility sink, touch activated faucet, stainless appliances and a gas range with griddle. Enjoy the sweeping view from your master suite along with vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting and mirrored wardrobe doors. The master bathroom includes a dual sink vanity, separate water closet and walk-in shower with glass shower door. The two secondary bedrooms are generous in size and feature recessed lighting, ceiling fans and mirrored wardrobe doors. The secondary bathroom includes a shower/tub combo, perfect for little ones. Enjoy peace, privacy & tranquility in this expansive backyard with sweeping views and stunning sunsets! With a nominal transfer fee, residents are eligible to enjoy membership to Lake Mission Viejo where you can enjoy beach access, swimming, BBQ’s & picnic tables, snack bar, playground, fishing, boat rentals, stand-up paddleboards, concerts & events and more! Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28315 Gitano have any available units?
28315 Gitano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 28315 Gitano have?
Some of 28315 Gitano's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28315 Gitano currently offering any rent specials?
28315 Gitano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28315 Gitano pet-friendly?
No, 28315 Gitano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 28315 Gitano offer parking?
Yes, 28315 Gitano offers parking.
Does 28315 Gitano have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28315 Gitano does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28315 Gitano have a pool?
No, 28315 Gitano does not have a pool.
Does 28315 Gitano have accessible units?
No, 28315 Gitano does not have accessible units.
Does 28315 Gitano have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28315 Gitano has units with dishwashers.
Does 28315 Gitano have units with air conditioning?
No, 28315 Gitano does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside