Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
28286 Zurburan
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:57 AM

28286 Zurburan

28286 Zurburan · No Longer Available
Location

28286 Zurburan, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Casta del Sol

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
UPDATED SINGLE LEVEL HOME NOW AVAILABLE FOR LEASE IN CASTA DEL SOL! This 2 bed+den Casa Rosa model home features an open floorplan with no one behind and city lights views. The bright kitchen is open to the main living space and features recessed lighting, updated countertops and tons of cabinetry. The master bedroom includes vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, and en-suite bath - featuring step-in shower and updated dual-sink vanity. Also includes separate bedroom & bath at opposite side of the home and a den area open to the living room. Additional features include gas fireplace, all new dual-pane windows & doors throughout, French door with wing vents open to the fenced side yard, private covered back patio, big 2-car garage, fresh paint, and updated HVAC. Casta del Sol is a 55+ senior community. Full access to all community amenities and the comfort of a gate-guarded community located in the heart of Mission Viejo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28286 Zurburan have any available units?
28286 Zurburan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 28286 Zurburan have?
Some of 28286 Zurburan's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28286 Zurburan currently offering any rent specials?
28286 Zurburan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28286 Zurburan pet-friendly?
No, 28286 Zurburan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 28286 Zurburan offer parking?
Yes, 28286 Zurburan offers parking.
Does 28286 Zurburan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28286 Zurburan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28286 Zurburan have a pool?
No, 28286 Zurburan does not have a pool.
Does 28286 Zurburan have accessible units?
No, 28286 Zurburan does not have accessible units.
Does 28286 Zurburan have units with dishwashers?
No, 28286 Zurburan does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28286 Zurburan have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28286 Zurburan has units with air conditioning.

