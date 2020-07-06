28286 Zurburan

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

UPDATED SINGLE LEVEL HOME NOW AVAILABLE FOR LEASE IN CASTA DEL SOL! This 2 bed+den Casa Rosa model home features an open floorplan with no one behind and city lights views. The bright kitchen is open to the main living space and features recessed lighting, updated countertops and tons of cabinetry. The master bedroom includes vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, and en-suite bath - featuring step-in shower and updated dual-sink vanity. Also includes separate bedroom & bath at opposite side of the home and a den area open to the living room. Additional features include gas fireplace, all new dual-pane windows & doors throughout, French door with wing vents open to the fenced side yard, private covered back patio, big 2-car garage, fresh paint, and updated HVAC. Casta del Sol is a 55+ senior community. Full access to all community amenities and the comfort of a gate-guarded community located in the heart of Mission Viejo.