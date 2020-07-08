28263 Leticia

Amenities

Mission Viejo with Lake benefits. $500 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT! Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the New Castille Tract of Mission Viejo and the tenant will be able to enjoy the Lake Mission Viejo facilities, organized events and famous summer concerts. This light and airy view home has large living room windows to view the backyard, city lights and greenbelt slope. Dining room is located between the living room and kitchen with sliding glass door to the backyard patio. The family room has a brick fireplace and sliding glass door to the side patio. Recently renovated with tile floors in living areas, BRAND NEW kitchen, and carpets in bedrooms and new fixtures in baths.. Quiet friendly neighborhood close to schools, parks, shopping restaurants and Hwy 5. Owner pays Lake MV fees, Oso Valley Greenbelt fees and gardener. Pets OK upon approval. $500 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT!