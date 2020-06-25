All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:45 AM

28235 Shore

28235 Shore · No Longer Available
Location

28235 Shore, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Pinecrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AN ABUNDANCE OF UPGRADES.... The Family Room with 4 skylights, chair rail accent, built in bookcase and used brick fireplace has been expanded to approximately 24'x16'. There is also an added, spacious (16' x14') downstairs bedroom/den/study/office w/2 skylights, a large mirrored closet and built-ins. Ceiling fans and mirrored wardrobes are standard in all 3 upstairs bedrooms. You will find raised panel doors, door casings, window casings, floor boards and recessed lighting throughout. The Master Suite has a huge walk-in closet, dual sinks, rear facing balcony and separate shower and tub. Amenities include a Nu-Calgon i-Wave Air Purification System for both the heating system and the AC, plantation shutters, built-ins in the garage, a low maintenance yard, neutral carpeting, elegant wood flooring, an outdoor sitting area off of the front porch, updated switches and plugs and bull-nosed brick work done in a Herringbone pattern. Positioned on a spacious lot at the "bubble" of a a cul de sac, this unique property is removed from heavy traffic and sheltered from the noise of busy streets. Really, you say you what more? OK... Membership to Lake Mission Viejo is included.
To arrange a showing, please contact Listing Agent, Steve Ruiz at Regency Real Estate Cell/Text 949-292-6058

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28235 Shore have any available units?
28235 Shore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 28235 Shore have?
Some of 28235 Shore's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28235 Shore currently offering any rent specials?
28235 Shore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28235 Shore pet-friendly?
No, 28235 Shore is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 28235 Shore offer parking?
Yes, 28235 Shore offers parking.
Does 28235 Shore have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28235 Shore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28235 Shore have a pool?
No, 28235 Shore does not have a pool.
Does 28235 Shore have accessible units?
No, 28235 Shore does not have accessible units.
Does 28235 Shore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28235 Shore has units with dishwashers.
Does 28235 Shore have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28235 Shore has units with air conditioning.
