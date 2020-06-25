28235 Shore

Amenities

AN ABUNDANCE OF UPGRADES.... The Family Room with 4 skylights, chair rail accent, built in bookcase and used brick fireplace has been expanded to approximately 24'x16'. There is also an added, spacious (16' x14') downstairs bedroom/den/study/office w/2 skylights, a large mirrored closet and built-ins. Ceiling fans and mirrored wardrobes are standard in all 3 upstairs bedrooms. You will find raised panel doors, door casings, window casings, floor boards and recessed lighting throughout. The Master Suite has a huge walk-in closet, dual sinks, rear facing balcony and separate shower and tub. Amenities include a Nu-Calgon i-Wave Air Purification System for both the heating system and the AC, plantation shutters, built-ins in the garage, a low maintenance yard, neutral carpeting, elegant wood flooring, an outdoor sitting area off of the front porch, updated switches and plugs and bull-nosed brick work done in a Herringbone pattern. Positioned on a spacious lot at the "bubble" of a a cul de sac, this unique property is removed from heavy traffic and sheltered from the noise of busy streets. Really, you say you what more? OK... Membership to Lake Mission Viejo is included.

To arrange a showing, please contact Listing Agent, Steve Ruiz at Regency Real Estate Cell/Text 949-292-6058