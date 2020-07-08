All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated January 21 2020 at 2:37 AM

28202 Via Cernuda

28202 Via Cernuda · No Longer Available
Location

28202 Via Cernuda, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Casta del Sol

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful MOVE IN condition single story home!! Completely remodeled near the end of a cul-de sac. Open and airy living room with vaulted ceilings, fireplace and walls of glass, every room has a view of lush greenery with huge picture windows and sliders throughout. The home was carefully planned to create a relaxing environment and has been tastefully upgraded with many custom features, attention has been paid to detail. Large gourmet kitchen with granite counters large island, loads of cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. The porch was enclosed creating additional space and is currently being used as a large dining room. Large master bedroom suite with remodeled master bath that offers a large shower and many custom cabinets. There are two additional generously sized bedrooms, one is currently being used as an office. Some additional features include gorgeous luxury vinyl floors, recessed lighting, separate laundry room, garage with direct car access and storage cabinets. The community offers numerous clubs for a wide variety of interests, an 18-hole golf course just outside the gate. 2 pools, spas, lighted tennis courts, library, fitness center, garden space, and many other amenities. 24 hour gate guarded 55+ community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 28202 Via Cernuda have any available units?
28202 Via Cernuda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 28202 Via Cernuda have?
Some of 28202 Via Cernuda's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28202 Via Cernuda currently offering any rent specials?
28202 Via Cernuda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28202 Via Cernuda pet-friendly?
No, 28202 Via Cernuda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 28202 Via Cernuda offer parking?
Yes, 28202 Via Cernuda offers parking.
Does 28202 Via Cernuda have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28202 Via Cernuda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28202 Via Cernuda have a pool?
Yes, 28202 Via Cernuda has a pool.
Does 28202 Via Cernuda have accessible units?
No, 28202 Via Cernuda does not have accessible units.
Does 28202 Via Cernuda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28202 Via Cernuda has units with dishwashers.
Does 28202 Via Cernuda have units with air conditioning?
No, 28202 Via Cernuda does not have units with air conditioning.

