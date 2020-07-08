28202 Via Cernuda.

Amenities

Beautiful MOVE IN condition single story home!! Completely remodeled near the end of a cul-de sac. Open and airy living room with vaulted ceilings, fireplace and walls of glass, every room has a view of lush greenery with huge picture windows and sliders throughout. The home was carefully planned to create a relaxing environment and has been tastefully upgraded with many custom features, attention has been paid to detail. Large gourmet kitchen with granite counters large island, loads of cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. The porch was enclosed creating additional space and is currently being used as a large dining room. Large master bedroom suite with remodeled master bath that offers a large shower and many custom cabinets. There are two additional generously sized bedrooms, one is currently being used as an office. Some additional features include gorgeous luxury vinyl floors, recessed lighting, separate laundry room, garage with direct car access and storage cabinets. The community offers numerous clubs for a wide variety of interests, an 18-hole golf course just outside the gate. 2 pools, spas, lighted tennis courts, library, fitness center, garden space, and many other amenities. 24 hour gate guarded 55+ community.