28115 Alava

WONDERFUL CARMEL COLLECTION SINGLE LEVEL IN 55+ CASTA DEL SOL. THIS PACIFIC GROVE MODEL BOASTS A CORNER LOCATION AND SITS ON A LARGE GREENBELT AND SINGLE LOADED STREET. TWO SPACIOUS BEDROOMS AND TWO BATHROOMS IN ALMOST 1500 SQUARE FEET. ONE FULL BATH IN MASTER AND GUEST BATHROOM WITH SHOWER. PLANTATION SHUTTERS THROUGHOUT. FORMAL DINING ROOM. LIVING ROOM HAS VOLUME CEILINGS, VIEW OF GREENBELT AND WOOD/GAS FIREPLACE. THE CORNER LOCATION GIVES THIS HOME AN OPEN FEEL AND AFFORDS SOME OF THE BEST DENSITY IN CDS. EASY GATE 4 ACCESS AND FABULOUS AMENITIES, INCLUDING TWO CLUBHOUSES, COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES, SPA, POOLS, TENNIS, RECREATION/WORKOUT FACILITIES, GARDENS, GOLF COURSE, SHUFFLEBOARD, CARD ROOM, LIBRARY, LAWN BOWLING AND WALKING PATHS THROUGHOUT THE COMMUNITY. HOME ALSO INCLUDES LAKE MISSION VIEJO PRIVILEGES.