28101 Amargon

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage hot tub

Entertainer’s dream home, ideally perched above the neighborhood on a single loaded street taking advantage gorgeous panoramic city lights views, highly upgraded, and blessed with an expansive well-designed floor plan. The beautiful curb appeal with flagstone walkways, pavers driveway, and colorful landscaping welcome you in past the flagstone front courtyard and into the home. Once inside, the light filled interior with soaring vaulted ceilings, neutral paint palette, and new carpeting will take your breath away. The huge formal living area boasts large picture windows and an impressive fireplace. Gorgeous Mahogany-look floors lead you through the formal dining room into the spacious family room with another beautiful fireplace, a large bay window providing amazing sit down views, and direct access to the back patio creating additional indoor-outdoor living spaces. The light and bright kitchen is perfect for any home chef with granite countertops and beautiful cabinetry, with a lovely garden window, and direct access to the patio through French doors. Spacious Master Suite with private balcony and views. Luxurious master bath with custom tile and oversized step in shower. Expansive, easy-care, back patio with above ground spa for enjoying nighttime views, and covered cabana style patio, perfect for entertaining. Solar power covers electrical cost, 2 car garage with extra storage/pantry, plus RV parking and ample covered storage areas. Close to Reilly Elementary & parks.