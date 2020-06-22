All apartments in Mission Viejo
28101 Amargon

28101 Amargon · No Longer Available
Location

28101 Amargon, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Oso Valley Greenbelt

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
hot tub
Entertainer’s dream home, ideally perched above the neighborhood on a single loaded street taking advantage gorgeous panoramic city lights views, highly upgraded, and blessed with an expansive well-designed floor plan. The beautiful curb appeal with flagstone walkways, pavers driveway, and colorful landscaping welcome you in past the flagstone front courtyard and into the home. Once inside, the light filled interior with soaring vaulted ceilings, neutral paint palette, and new carpeting will take your breath away. The huge formal living area boasts large picture windows and an impressive fireplace. Gorgeous Mahogany-look floors lead you through the formal dining room into the spacious family room with another beautiful fireplace, a large bay window providing amazing sit down views, and direct access to the back patio creating additional indoor-outdoor living spaces. The light and bright kitchen is perfect for any home chef with granite countertops and beautiful cabinetry, with a lovely garden window, and direct access to the patio through French doors. Spacious Master Suite with private balcony and views. Luxurious master bath with custom tile and oversized step in shower. Expansive, easy-care, back patio with above ground spa for enjoying nighttime views, and covered cabana style patio, perfect for entertaining. Solar power covers electrical cost, 2 car garage with extra storage/pantry, plus RV parking and ample covered storage areas. Close to Reilly Elementary & parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28101 Amargon have any available units?
28101 Amargon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 28101 Amargon have?
Some of 28101 Amargon's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28101 Amargon currently offering any rent specials?
28101 Amargon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28101 Amargon pet-friendly?
No, 28101 Amargon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 28101 Amargon offer parking?
Yes, 28101 Amargon does offer parking.
Does 28101 Amargon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28101 Amargon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28101 Amargon have a pool?
No, 28101 Amargon does not have a pool.
Does 28101 Amargon have accessible units?
No, 28101 Amargon does not have accessible units.
Does 28101 Amargon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28101 Amargon has units with dishwashers.
Does 28101 Amargon have units with air conditioning?
No, 28101 Amargon does not have units with air conditioning.
