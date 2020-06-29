All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

27876 Violet

27876 Violet · No Longer Available
Location

27876 Violet, Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Rainbow Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
LOVELY, SPACIOUS DUAL MASTER CONDO WITH GARAGE - Rainbow Ridge- Upper level, dual master bedroom condo. 1206 sq. ft. per assessor. New paint and carpet.Neutral decor. Fireplace in spacious living room with dining area and high ceilings. One bedroom and bath down and the other bedroom and bath are up.
Kitchen with range, microwave, dishwasher. Washer and dryer provided. Balcony off living room. Central AC and forced air heating. One car garage plus permit for addt. parking. 2 community pools plus Lake Mission Viejo priviledges ($75.00 transfer fee per unit to be paid by tenant). NO SMOKING. Pet considered on case by case basis with pet deposit.

(RLNE5491663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27876 Violet have any available units?
27876 Violet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27876 Violet have?
Some of 27876 Violet's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27876 Violet currently offering any rent specials?
27876 Violet is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27876 Violet pet-friendly?
Yes, 27876 Violet is pet friendly.
Does 27876 Violet offer parking?
Yes, 27876 Violet offers parking.
Does 27876 Violet have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27876 Violet offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27876 Violet have a pool?
Yes, 27876 Violet has a pool.
Does 27876 Violet have accessible units?
No, 27876 Violet does not have accessible units.
Does 27876 Violet have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27876 Violet has units with dishwashers.
Does 27876 Violet have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27876 Violet has units with air conditioning.

