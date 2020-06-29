27876 Violet

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

LOVELY, SPACIOUS DUAL MASTER CONDO WITH GARAGE - Rainbow Ridge- Upper level, dual master bedroom condo. 1206 sq. ft. per assessor. New paint and carpet.Neutral decor. Fireplace in spacious living room with dining area and high ceilings. One bedroom and bath down and the other bedroom and bath are up.

Kitchen with range, microwave, dishwasher. Washer and dryer provided. Balcony off living room. Central AC and forced air heating. One car garage plus permit for addt. parking. 2 community pools plus Lake Mission Viejo priviledges ($75.00 transfer fee per unit to be paid by tenant). NO SMOKING. Pet considered on case by case basis with pet deposit.



(RLNE5491663)