Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

27848 Emerald

27848 Emerald · No Longer Available
Location

27848 Emerald, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Nicely remodeled 2nd floor, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo - Nicely remodeled, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo located on the 2nd level in the Hillcrest Village Community. Property is just a few minutes from Mission Hospital, and Saddleback College.
Condo has brand new modern plank flooring throughout, and fresh 2 tone grey paint to match. Kitchen opens to living room and has all new Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Sink, and beautiful Shaker Style Cabinets. Bathroom has also been completely remodeled and has grey tile flooring, shaker style vanity, and new shower/tub combo with subway tile walls. Living room with decorative fireplace, and high ceilings, making it feel bright and open. Master bedroom with ceiling fan, walk in closet, and view of greenbelt. Separate laundry room inside the unit with full size washer and dryer included. HOA is paid by owner and includes trash, 1 Pool and 2 SPAs. Spacious one car garage just below the unit with plenty space for storage, and lots of open parking spaces all around for guests. Village has a great location in South MV, walking distance to Saddleback College, MV Mall, Mission Hospital, and easy access to Fwy 5.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5572914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27848 Emerald have any available units?
27848 Emerald doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27848 Emerald have?
Some of 27848 Emerald's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27848 Emerald currently offering any rent specials?
27848 Emerald is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27848 Emerald pet-friendly?
No, 27848 Emerald is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27848 Emerald offer parking?
Yes, 27848 Emerald offers parking.
Does 27848 Emerald have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27848 Emerald offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27848 Emerald have a pool?
Yes, 27848 Emerald has a pool.
Does 27848 Emerald have accessible units?
No, 27848 Emerald does not have accessible units.
Does 27848 Emerald have units with dishwashers?
No, 27848 Emerald does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27848 Emerald have units with air conditioning?
No, 27848 Emerald does not have units with air conditioning.

