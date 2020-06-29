27848 Emerald

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Nicely remodeled 2nd floor, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo - Nicely remodeled, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo located on the 2nd level in the Hillcrest Village Community. Property is just a few minutes from Mission Hospital, and Saddleback College.

Condo has brand new modern plank flooring throughout, and fresh 2 tone grey paint to match. Kitchen opens to living room and has all new Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Sink, and beautiful Shaker Style Cabinets. Bathroom has also been completely remodeled and has grey tile flooring, shaker style vanity, and new shower/tub combo with subway tile walls. Living room with decorative fireplace, and high ceilings, making it feel bright and open. Master bedroom with ceiling fan, walk in closet, and view of greenbelt. Separate laundry room inside the unit with full size washer and dryer included. HOA is paid by owner and includes trash, 1 Pool and 2 SPAs. Spacious one car garage just below the unit with plenty space for storage, and lots of open parking spaces all around for guests. Village has a great location in South MV, walking distance to Saddleback College, MV Mall, Mission Hospital, and easy access to Fwy 5.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5572914)