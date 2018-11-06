27837 Emerald

Amenities
Beautiful home in excellent quiet location. Very open, light and airy! Nicely upgraded with custom features throughout. Featuring high ceilings, hardwood flooring throughout, custom paint, new central air conditioning, extra storage, fireplace, private garage, newer washer and dryer, newer shower enclosure and dishwasher. Excellent complex features its own pool and spa in addition to membership in Lake Mission Viejo, plenty of guest parking, close to College, parks, Mission Viejo Mall, churches, hospital, and much more. ***Notes: Includes washer and dryer, and refirgerator. 2nd bedroom actually a den with built-in storage cabinets.