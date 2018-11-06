27782 Pebble Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous, remodeled single level condo with no stairwells and only a couple steps total (up or down)! Includes a two car detached garage only steps away. Beautiful views of the trees and immediate common area. Situated in the gated community of Cypress Point, across from Lake Mission Viejo! Walk the lake, walk to local shops and restaurants every day! This beautiful home offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms all on one level and is quite possibly the best two bedroom layout in the entire city of Mission Viejo. Situated on a very quite and private cul-de-sac street backing up to an lush greenbelt. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and upgraded stainless steel appliances. Breakfast nook and formal dining room with a spacious living room with private balcony. The spacious balcony offers lots of privacy and views of the greenbelt. Master suite includes plenty of closet space and a gorgeous remodeled bathroom. Pex plumbing replaced throughout this community. The association offers pool, spa, and club house.