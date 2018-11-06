All apartments in Mission Viejo
27782 Pebble Beach

27782 Pebble Beach · No Longer Available
Location

27782 Pebble Beach, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Cypress Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous, remodeled single level condo with no stairwells and only a couple steps total (up or down)! Includes a two car detached garage only steps away. Beautiful views of the trees and immediate common area. Situated in the gated community of Cypress Point, across from Lake Mission Viejo! Walk the lake, walk to local shops and restaurants every day! This beautiful home offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms all on one level and is quite possibly the best two bedroom layout in the entire city of Mission Viejo. Situated on a very quite and private cul-de-sac street backing up to an lush greenbelt. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and upgraded stainless steel appliances. Breakfast nook and formal dining room with a spacious living room with private balcony. The spacious balcony offers lots of privacy and views of the greenbelt. Master suite includes plenty of closet space and a gorgeous remodeled bathroom. Pex plumbing replaced throughout this community. The association offers pool, spa, and club house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27782 Pebble Beach have any available units?
27782 Pebble Beach doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27782 Pebble Beach have?
Some of 27782 Pebble Beach's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27782 Pebble Beach currently offering any rent specials?
27782 Pebble Beach isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27782 Pebble Beach pet-friendly?
No, 27782 Pebble Beach is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27782 Pebble Beach offer parking?
Yes, 27782 Pebble Beach does offer parking.
Does 27782 Pebble Beach have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27782 Pebble Beach does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27782 Pebble Beach have a pool?
Yes, 27782 Pebble Beach has a pool.
Does 27782 Pebble Beach have accessible units?
No, 27782 Pebble Beach does not have accessible units.
Does 27782 Pebble Beach have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27782 Pebble Beach has units with dishwashers.
Does 27782 Pebble Beach have units with air conditioning?
No, 27782 Pebble Beach does not have units with air conditioning.
