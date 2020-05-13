All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 27694 Calle Valdes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
27694 Calle Valdes
Last updated December 2 2019 at 8:01 PM

27694 Calle Valdes

27694 Calle Valdes · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

27694 Calle Valdes, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Casta del Sol

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this "Gorgeous" updated single story Violeta spacious floor plan 2 bedroom 2 bath home has new neutral carpeting in the living room and bedrooms. Wood flooring in the entry,eat in kitchen, bathroom and dining room. Recessed lighting in kitchen, shutters, vaulted ceiling skylight in living room.Built in storage & Laundry in the 2 Car garage man cave. Not to mention relax and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea or just read a book from your private patio off the living room and and deck off secondary bedroom, both accessible by sliding glass doors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27694 Calle Valdes have any available units?
27694 Calle Valdes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27694 Calle Valdes have?
Some of 27694 Calle Valdes's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27694 Calle Valdes currently offering any rent specials?
27694 Calle Valdes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27694 Calle Valdes pet-friendly?
No, 27694 Calle Valdes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27694 Calle Valdes offer parking?
Yes, 27694 Calle Valdes offers parking.
Does 27694 Calle Valdes have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27694 Calle Valdes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27694 Calle Valdes have a pool?
No, 27694 Calle Valdes does not have a pool.
Does 27694 Calle Valdes have accessible units?
No, 27694 Calle Valdes does not have accessible units.
Does 27694 Calle Valdes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27694 Calle Valdes has units with dishwashers.
Does 27694 Calle Valdes have units with air conditioning?
No, 27694 Calle Valdes does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Move Cross Country
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside