27694 Calle Valdes

Welcome to this "Gorgeous" updated single story Violeta spacious floor plan 2 bedroom 2 bath home has new neutral carpeting in the living room and bedrooms. Wood flooring in the entry,eat in kitchen, bathroom and dining room. Recessed lighting in kitchen, shutters, vaulted ceiling skylight in living room.Built in storage & Laundry in the 2 Car garage man cave. Not to mention relax and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea or just read a book from your private patio off the living room and and deck off secondary bedroom, both accessible by sliding glass doors.