27647 Aquamarine

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

This beautifully decorated 1200+ sf., 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo is located in highly desirable Hillcrest Village neighborhood. This upper level, open floor plan unit is highly upgraded with granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, plantation shutters throughout, large balcony to enjoy the city lights and panorama views and a spacious 1 car garage. Also includes a sticker for parking for second car, stove/convection oven, washer/dryer, refrigerator and microwave. Location, location, location! Walking distance to Saddleback College and just a short drive to The Shops at Mission Viejo, Mission Viejo Hospital, the Kaleidoscope entertainment center, the 5 freeway and the 73 toll road. Amazing amenities include HOA Pool, Jacuzzi and BBQ Area. Memberships are available at Lake Mission Viejo, which provides fishing, boating, concerts & more. Owner/landlord is open to a multi-year lease.