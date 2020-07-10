All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 27647 Aquamarine.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
27647 Aquamarine
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:07 AM

27647 Aquamarine

27647 Aquamarine · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

27647 Aquamarine, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This beautifully decorated 1200+ sf., 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo is located in highly desirable Hillcrest Village neighborhood. This upper level, open floor plan unit is highly upgraded with granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, plantation shutters throughout, large balcony to enjoy the city lights and panorama views and a spacious 1 car garage. Also includes a sticker for parking for second car, stove/convection oven, washer/dryer, refrigerator and microwave. Location, location, location! Walking distance to Saddleback College and just a short drive to The Shops at Mission Viejo, Mission Viejo Hospital, the Kaleidoscope entertainment center, the 5 freeway and the 73 toll road. Amazing amenities include HOA Pool, Jacuzzi and BBQ Area. Memberships are available at Lake Mission Viejo, which provides fishing, boating, concerts & more. Owner/landlord is open to a multi-year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27647 Aquamarine have any available units?
27647 Aquamarine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27647 Aquamarine have?
Some of 27647 Aquamarine's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27647 Aquamarine currently offering any rent specials?
27647 Aquamarine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27647 Aquamarine pet-friendly?
No, 27647 Aquamarine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27647 Aquamarine offer parking?
Yes, 27647 Aquamarine offers parking.
Does 27647 Aquamarine have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27647 Aquamarine offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27647 Aquamarine have a pool?
Yes, 27647 Aquamarine has a pool.
Does 27647 Aquamarine have accessible units?
No, 27647 Aquamarine does not have accessible units.
Does 27647 Aquamarine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27647 Aquamarine has units with dishwashers.
Does 27647 Aquamarine have units with air conditioning?
No, 27647 Aquamarine does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMission Viejo Apartments under $2,000
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside