27523 Calinda

Completely remodeled turn-key dual master suite in Mission Viejo. Spacious plan inclusive of 2 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths, at nearly

1300 sqft. Amazing upgrades including all brand Kitchen cabinets and appliances, hardwood floors (up and down), brand new beautifully tiled shower and and new tub in master bathroom, new bathroom cabinets and sinks, cozy fireplace & recessed lighting. A functional layout

with a large living area open to the kitchen, soaring ceilings, powder room and nice patio area with views of greenbelt. Two bedrooms and

bathrooms upstairs. Remodeled kitchen including new countertops, backsplash, stainless steel sink and faucet, stainless steel

appliances and new paint. Downstairs laundry and attached garage. Lovely community center with pool/spa. Neighborhood re-pipet completed. Walking distance to award winning Bathgate Elementary school, 4 neighborhood parks and Lake Mission Viejo close.