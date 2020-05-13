All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:25 PM

27523 Calinda

27523 Calinda · No Longer Available
Location

27523 Calinda, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Ashton Court

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Completely remodeled turn-key dual master suite in Mission Viejo. Spacious plan inclusive of 2 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths, at nearly
1300 sqft. Amazing upgrades including all brand Kitchen cabinets and appliances, hardwood floors (up and down), brand new beautifully tiled shower and and new tub in master bathroom, new bathroom cabinets and sinks, cozy fireplace & recessed lighting. A functional layout
with a large living area open to the kitchen, soaring ceilings, powder room and nice patio area with views of greenbelt. Two bedrooms and
bathrooms upstairs. Remodeled kitchen including new countertops, backsplash, stainless steel sink and faucet, stainless steel
appliances and new paint. Downstairs laundry and attached garage. Lovely community center with pool/spa. Neighborhood re-pipet completed. Walking distance to award winning Bathgate Elementary school, 4 neighborhood parks and Lake Mission Viejo close.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27523 Calinda have any available units?
27523 Calinda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27523 Calinda have?
Some of 27523 Calinda's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27523 Calinda currently offering any rent specials?
27523 Calinda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27523 Calinda pet-friendly?
No, 27523 Calinda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27523 Calinda offer parking?
Yes, 27523 Calinda offers parking.
Does 27523 Calinda have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27523 Calinda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27523 Calinda have a pool?
Yes, 27523 Calinda has a pool.
Does 27523 Calinda have accessible units?
No, 27523 Calinda does not have accessible units.
Does 27523 Calinda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27523 Calinda has units with dishwashers.
Does 27523 Calinda have units with air conditioning?
No, 27523 Calinda does not have units with air conditioning.
