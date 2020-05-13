All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated October 23 2019

27332 Via Burgos

27332 Via Burgos · No Longer Available
Location

27332 Via Burgos, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
For more information or to set up a showing on this property please text the property manager Tahnee Merideth 714-837-0308
TahneeMerideth@Gmail.com

This newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home is located in a great family neighborhood. The home features new wood flooring, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen comes with stainless appliances (tenant provides their own refrigerator) vaulted ceiling in family room, 1 fireplace, 2 car attached garage with direct access to home and washer and dryer hookups. This is a home you do not want to miss out on. The home is available immediately. No smoking. Pets will be considered. Close to freeway and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27332 Via Burgos have any available units?
27332 Via Burgos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27332 Via Burgos have?
Some of 27332 Via Burgos's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27332 Via Burgos currently offering any rent specials?
27332 Via Burgos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27332 Via Burgos pet-friendly?
Yes, 27332 Via Burgos is pet friendly.
Does 27332 Via Burgos offer parking?
Yes, 27332 Via Burgos offers parking.
Does 27332 Via Burgos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27332 Via Burgos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27332 Via Burgos have a pool?
No, 27332 Via Burgos does not have a pool.
Does 27332 Via Burgos have accessible units?
No, 27332 Via Burgos does not have accessible units.
Does 27332 Via Burgos have units with dishwashers?
No, 27332 Via Burgos does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27332 Via Burgos have units with air conditioning?
No, 27332 Via Burgos does not have units with air conditioning.

