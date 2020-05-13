27332 Via Burgos

Amenities

For more information or to set up a showing on this property please text the property manager Tahnee Merideth 714-837-0308

TahneeMerideth@Gmail.com



This newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home is located in a great family neighborhood. The home features new wood flooring, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen comes with stainless appliances (tenant provides their own refrigerator) vaulted ceiling in family room, 1 fireplace, 2 car attached garage with direct access to home and washer and dryer hookups. This is a home you do not want to miss out on. The home is available immediately. No smoking. Pets will be considered. Close to freeway and shopping.