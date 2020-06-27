27292 Osuna

Amenities

LOVELY SINGLE STORY HOUSE WITH LARGE YARD AND GREAT LOCATION - Lovely one story house in great location. Steps to walking trails, near shopping, restaruants. Access for Lake Mission Viejo facilitities. 2 bedroom, 2 bath + DEN OR OFFICE (Could be a 3rd br, has closet). Spacious living room, large family kitchen. Gas range, microwave and new dishwasher. Inside full size laundry hookup. Attached 2 car garage with lots of storage. Driveway for additional parking. NO communtiy HOA requirments or fees. Good size master bedroom with attached bath. 2nd bath with tub and shower. Large rear yard with patio. Central AC and forced air heating.

Owner will consider pets. Nearby Saddleback Valley Schools. Lake Mission Viejo owner fees and gardener included. A wonderful home and location.



(RLNE5554741)