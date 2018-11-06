Amenities

Welcome to 27291 Nubles located in the Cordova community of Mission Viejo. This SINGLE LEVEL 4 bedroom detached single family home showcases beautiful natural wood flooring throughout, two beautifully upgraded bathrooms with walk-in showers, a large dining room area, convenient interior laundry closet and two car garage and driveway. This home is in an excellent location, just steps to Carl Hankey K-8, Cordova Park and within close proximity to everything you need! The Shops at Mission Viejo, Kaleidoscope Courtyards & Movie Theaters, ample shopping, 5 Fwy, 73 and 241 Toll Roads, Mission Hospital and this home is only a short drive to world famous beaches and all the coast has to offer! Sierra Rec Center is just a short stroll away where you can purchase a day pass, monthly, seasonal or annual passes to their pool, spa, water slide, fitness center, tennis, classes, activities and more! WELCOME HOME!