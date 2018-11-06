All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 27291 Nubles.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
27291 Nubles
Last updated December 13 2019 at 2:12 AM

27291 Nubles

27291 Nubles · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

27291 Nubles, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Welcome to 27291 Nubles located in the Cordova community of Mission Viejo. This SINGLE LEVEL 4 bedroom detached single family home showcases beautiful natural wood flooring throughout, two beautifully upgraded bathrooms with walk-in showers, a large dining room area, convenient interior laundry closet and two car garage and driveway. This home is in an excellent location, just steps to Carl Hankey K-8, Cordova Park and within close proximity to everything you need! The Shops at Mission Viejo, Kaleidoscope Courtyards & Movie Theaters, ample shopping, 5 Fwy, 73 and 241 Toll Roads, Mission Hospital and this home is only a short drive to world famous beaches and all the coast has to offer! Sierra Rec Center is just a short stroll away where you can purchase a day pass, monthly, seasonal or annual passes to their pool, spa, water slide, fitness center, tennis, classes, activities and more! WELCOME HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27291 Nubles have any available units?
27291 Nubles doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27291 Nubles have?
Some of 27291 Nubles's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27291 Nubles currently offering any rent specials?
27291 Nubles is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27291 Nubles pet-friendly?
No, 27291 Nubles is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27291 Nubles offer parking?
Yes, 27291 Nubles offers parking.
Does 27291 Nubles have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27291 Nubles does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27291 Nubles have a pool?
Yes, 27291 Nubles has a pool.
Does 27291 Nubles have accessible units?
No, 27291 Nubles does not have accessible units.
Does 27291 Nubles have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27291 Nubles has units with dishwashers.
Does 27291 Nubles have units with air conditioning?
No, 27291 Nubles does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside