Last updated March 6 2020 at 2:39 AM

27190 Pacific Heights Drive

27190 Pacific Heights Drive · No Longer Available
Location

27190 Pacific Heights Drive, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Pacific Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
This BEAUTIFUL and ENTERTAINERS Home sits on a Cul-de-Sac in the quiet Pacific Hills Community of Mission Viejo offering Panoramic Views. Enjoy the Spacious and Open floorplan when you Enter into the Formal Entry, Living Room with 1 of 3 Fireplaces in the hone. A Formal Dining Room with French Doors will lead you to the Entertaining backyard with a Spa and Built-in Bar-b-que. Enjoy the Family Room with Fireplace and recessed lighting. Also the downstairs offers a bedroom with a Full Bathroom. The home has neutral colors thru-out from walls to flooring and wood accents. The Large Gourmet Kitchen offers a Kitchen Nook area, Island and Stainless Steel Appliances. The Grand Staircase leads you to the Bonus Room that separate the secondary bedrooms from the Master bedroom. Both bedrooms are large and share a Jack and Jill Bathroom with separate dressing areas. The open hall way overlooking the downstairs area leads you to the Large Master Suite with a Retreat and two-sided Fireplace. The balcony provides you Views that go Forever! The large Master Bathroom offers a soaking tub, dual sinks, walk-in shower and private water closet as well as a walk-in closet. The Inside Laundry Room with Sink leads to the 3 car garage. This Beautiful Home has easy access to Shopping, 5 Freeway and offers high rated Schools. Park is nearby to enjoy the Beautiful Community of Pacific Hills. Member of Lake MV. Call Terry Matheus, DRE#01014792 Regency RE, 949-295-5105 for a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27190 Pacific Heights Drive have any available units?
27190 Pacific Heights Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27190 Pacific Heights Drive have?
Some of 27190 Pacific Heights Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27190 Pacific Heights Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27190 Pacific Heights Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27190 Pacific Heights Drive pet-friendly?
No, 27190 Pacific Heights Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27190 Pacific Heights Drive offer parking?
Yes, 27190 Pacific Heights Drive offers parking.
Does 27190 Pacific Heights Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27190 Pacific Heights Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27190 Pacific Heights Drive have a pool?
No, 27190 Pacific Heights Drive does not have a pool.
Does 27190 Pacific Heights Drive have accessible units?
No, 27190 Pacific Heights Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27190 Pacific Heights Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27190 Pacific Heights Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 27190 Pacific Heights Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 27190 Pacific Heights Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
