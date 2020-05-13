27190 Pacific Heights Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

This BEAUTIFUL and ENTERTAINERS Home sits on a Cul-de-Sac in the quiet Pacific Hills Community of Mission Viejo offering Panoramic Views. Enjoy the Spacious and Open floorplan when you Enter into the Formal Entry, Living Room with 1 of 3 Fireplaces in the hone. A Formal Dining Room with French Doors will lead you to the Entertaining backyard with a Spa and Built-in Bar-b-que. Enjoy the Family Room with Fireplace and recessed lighting. Also the downstairs offers a bedroom with a Full Bathroom. The home has neutral colors thru-out from walls to flooring and wood accents. The Large Gourmet Kitchen offers a Kitchen Nook area, Island and Stainless Steel Appliances. The Grand Staircase leads you to the Bonus Room that separate the secondary bedrooms from the Master bedroom. Both bedrooms are large and share a Jack and Jill Bathroom with separate dressing areas. The open hall way overlooking the downstairs area leads you to the Large Master Suite with a Retreat and two-sided Fireplace. The balcony provides you Views that go Forever! The large Master Bathroom offers a soaking tub, dual sinks, walk-in shower and private water closet as well as a walk-in closet. The Inside Laundry Room with Sink leads to the 3 car garage. This Beautiful Home has easy access to Shopping, 5 Freeway and offers high rated Schools. Park is nearby to enjoy the Beautiful Community of Pacific Hills. Member of Lake MV. Call Terry Matheus, DRE#01014792 Regency RE, 949-295-5105 for a private showing.