27115 Pacific Terrace Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful Pacific Hills home with a fantastic floor plan, double staircase, 4 bedrooms PLUS a huge loft area and vaulted ceilings. Three bedrooms upstairs; Main floor bedroom with full bath. Secondary bedrooms with Jack and Jill bath. Master suite with a private balcony and a dual-sided fireplace. Downstairs Laundry room; 3 car garage. Outside front and backyard all professionally hard and landscaped. Gorgeous entertainment backyard with the private spa, BBQ/bar and lounge area w/fireplace