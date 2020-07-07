All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 27115 Pacific Terrace Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
27115 Pacific Terrace Drive
Last updated January 28 2020 at 1:42 AM

27115 Pacific Terrace Drive

27115 Pacific Terrace Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

27115 Pacific Terrace Drive, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Pacific Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Pacific Hills home with a fantastic floor plan, double staircase, 4 bedrooms PLUS a huge loft area and vaulted ceilings. Three bedrooms upstairs; Main floor bedroom with full bath. Secondary bedrooms with Jack and Jill bath. Master suite with a private balcony and a dual-sided fireplace. Downstairs Laundry room; 3 car garage. Outside front and backyard all professionally hard and landscaped. Gorgeous entertainment backyard with the private spa, BBQ/bar and lounge area w/fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27115 Pacific Terrace Drive have any available units?
27115 Pacific Terrace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27115 Pacific Terrace Drive have?
Some of 27115 Pacific Terrace Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27115 Pacific Terrace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27115 Pacific Terrace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27115 Pacific Terrace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 27115 Pacific Terrace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27115 Pacific Terrace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 27115 Pacific Terrace Drive offers parking.
Does 27115 Pacific Terrace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27115 Pacific Terrace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27115 Pacific Terrace Drive have a pool?
No, 27115 Pacific Terrace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 27115 Pacific Terrace Drive have accessible units?
No, 27115 Pacific Terrace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27115 Pacific Terrace Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27115 Pacific Terrace Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 27115 Pacific Terrace Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 27115 Pacific Terrace Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside