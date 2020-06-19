26863 Jasper

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Upstairs carriage unit with no one below . One large bedroom plus den. Upgraded with newer bathroom and kitchen with granite counter tops and refrigerator .Fireplace in the living room with wood floors. inside laundry room with washer and dryer. One car detached garage. walking distance to Mission viejo Mall. Hospital and saddle back collage.