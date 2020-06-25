All apartments in Mission Viejo
26822 Park Terrace Lane
Last updated May 26 2019 at 1:35 AM

26822 Park Terrace Lane

26822 Park Terrace Ln · No Longer Available
Mission Viejo
Location

26822 Park Terrace Ln, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Emerald Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully upgraded Townhousel located in Mission Viejo in the Emerald Point tract. The open floor plan encompasses two spacious bedrooms, two and a half luxurious bathrooms with framed mirrors, and a bright kitchen that opens up to both the dining and living rooms. You can enjoy gatherings or a peaceful night in the living room graced by a cozy fireplace. The master bedroom is complete with a luxurious and spacious ensuite bathroom with granite countertops and walk-in closet. . This home also features a two car attached garage. This beautiful home is close to schools, parks, shopping, restaurants and much, much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26822 Park Terrace Lane have any available units?
26822 Park Terrace Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26822 Park Terrace Lane have?
Some of 26822 Park Terrace Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26822 Park Terrace Lane currently offering any rent specials?
26822 Park Terrace Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26822 Park Terrace Lane pet-friendly?
No, 26822 Park Terrace Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 26822 Park Terrace Lane offer parking?
Yes, 26822 Park Terrace Lane offers parking.
Does 26822 Park Terrace Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26822 Park Terrace Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26822 Park Terrace Lane have a pool?
No, 26822 Park Terrace Lane does not have a pool.
Does 26822 Park Terrace Lane have accessible units?
No, 26822 Park Terrace Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 26822 Park Terrace Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26822 Park Terrace Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 26822 Park Terrace Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 26822 Park Terrace Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
