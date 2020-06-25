26822 Park Terrace Lane

Amenities

Beautifully upgraded Townhousel located in Mission Viejo in the Emerald Point tract. The open floor plan encompasses two spacious bedrooms, two and a half luxurious bathrooms with framed mirrors, and a bright kitchen that opens up to both the dining and living rooms. You can enjoy gatherings or a peaceful night in the living room graced by a cozy fireplace. The master bedroom is complete with a luxurious and spacious ensuite bathroom with granite countertops and walk-in closet. . This home also features a two car attached garage. This beautiful home is close to schools, parks, shopping, restaurants and much, much more.