Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
268 California Court
Last updated August 17 2019 at 12:26 PM

268 California Court

268 California Court · No Longer Available
Location

268 California Court, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
California Court

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
GREAT END UNIT, CORNER LOT LOCATION- in the Beautiful California Court Community! Open Floorplan with High Ceilings. Large Living Room with Laminated flooring and Cozy Fireplace and Sliding Door opens to the Patio. Spacious Kitchen with Plenty Cabinets and Countertops. Two Master Suites upstairs with Raised Ceilings. Separate Laundry Area. One Car Garage Attached with Direct Access. Located at the end of the Community with plenty of Parking Spaces and near the Tot lot for the kids. Near Shopping Centers, Hiking and Biking Trails and Minutes away from Mission Viejo Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 268 California Court have any available units?
268 California Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 268 California Court have?
Some of 268 California Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 268 California Court currently offering any rent specials?
268 California Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 268 California Court pet-friendly?
No, 268 California Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 268 California Court offer parking?
Yes, 268 California Court offers parking.
Does 268 California Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 268 California Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 268 California Court have a pool?
No, 268 California Court does not have a pool.
Does 268 California Court have accessible units?
No, 268 California Court does not have accessible units.
Does 268 California Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 268 California Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 268 California Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 268 California Court does not have units with air conditioning.
