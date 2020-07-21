268 California Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground garage

GREAT END UNIT, CORNER LOT LOCATION- in the Beautiful California Court Community! Open Floorplan with High Ceilings. Large Living Room with Laminated flooring and Cozy Fireplace and Sliding Door opens to the Patio. Spacious Kitchen with Plenty Cabinets and Countertops. Two Master Suites upstairs with Raised Ceilings. Separate Laundry Area. One Car Garage Attached with Direct Access. Located at the end of the Community with plenty of Parking Spaces and near the Tot lot for the kids. Near Shopping Centers, Hiking and Biking Trails and Minutes away from Mission Viejo Lake.