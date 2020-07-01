All apartments in Mission Viejo
26726 Baronet
Last updated February 1 2020 at 8:23 PM

26726 Baronet

26726 Baronet · No Longer Available
Location

26726 Baronet, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Auburn Ridge

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Executive home in Auburn Ridge with upgraded kitchen and baths, newer A/C, newer Dishwasher, and open floor plan! Private backyard, all bedrooms up. Four bedrooms all upstairs, PLUS office (Tandem garage has been converted to an office/storage room) Close to shops, award winning schools, and transportation. Nice size bedrooms, mirrored closet doors in two secondary rooms, and walk in closet in Master. Tile all downstairs, carpeting on stairs and upstairs bedrooms. Owner will consider small pets under 40 lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26726 Baronet have any available units?
26726 Baronet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26726 Baronet have?
Some of 26726 Baronet's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26726 Baronet currently offering any rent specials?
26726 Baronet is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26726 Baronet pet-friendly?
Yes, 26726 Baronet is pet friendly.
Does 26726 Baronet offer parking?
Yes, 26726 Baronet offers parking.
Does 26726 Baronet have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26726 Baronet does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26726 Baronet have a pool?
No, 26726 Baronet does not have a pool.
Does 26726 Baronet have accessible units?
No, 26726 Baronet does not have accessible units.
Does 26726 Baronet have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26726 Baronet has units with dishwashers.
Does 26726 Baronet have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26726 Baronet has units with air conditioning.

