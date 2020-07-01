26726 Baronet

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Executive home in Auburn Ridge with upgraded kitchen and baths, newer A/C, newer Dishwasher, and open floor plan! Private backyard, all bedrooms up. Four bedrooms all upstairs, PLUS office (Tandem garage has been converted to an office/storage room) Close to shops, award winning schools, and transportation. Nice size bedrooms, mirrored closet doors in two secondary rooms, and walk in closet in Master. Tile all downstairs, carpeting on stairs and upstairs bedrooms. Owner will consider small pets under 40 lbs.