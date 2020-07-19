All apartments in Mission Viejo
Mission Viejo, CA
26706 Dulcinea
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

26706 Dulcinea

26706 Dulcinea · No Longer Available
Mission Viejo
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $2,000
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

26706 Dulcinea, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
hot tub
Exceptional elegance luxury home. This La Mancha townhome has it all! Upgrades in every corner! Stunning travertine floors and fireplace in the formal living room with a wrap around balcony. Comfortable family room with a wet bar. Breakfast room overlooks the backyard. Gourmet kitchen w/dramatic lighting, granite counters, rich wood cabinetry, custom pulls. Dual pane windows and sliders. Beautifully remodeled main level 3/4 bath plus an office with built-in desk and bookshelves! Upstairs are two beautiful bedrooms and bathrooms, plus a spacious hall linen closet. Elegant master suite with vaulted ceiling and a spa-like bathroom. Dual vanities, newer fixtures, and spacious custom closets. Large walk-in shower.Laundry has newer washer/dryer (included). Outside is a private backyard, rare in La Mancha. Immaculate flagstone patio has a serenity and appeal that will draw you outside for any occasion. Wrought iron gate leads to the common area behind the home with a grassy path. Two car garage on the lower level. It is all about the details. Contact: Shannon Doyle at 949-338-6028 via text or email at shannon@shannondoyle.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26706 Dulcinea have any available units?
26706 Dulcinea doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26706 Dulcinea have?
Some of 26706 Dulcinea's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26706 Dulcinea currently offering any rent specials?
26706 Dulcinea is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26706 Dulcinea pet-friendly?
No, 26706 Dulcinea is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 26706 Dulcinea offer parking?
Yes, 26706 Dulcinea offers parking.
Does 26706 Dulcinea have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26706 Dulcinea offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26706 Dulcinea have a pool?
No, 26706 Dulcinea does not have a pool.
Does 26706 Dulcinea have accessible units?
No, 26706 Dulcinea does not have accessible units.
Does 26706 Dulcinea have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26706 Dulcinea has units with dishwashers.
Does 26706 Dulcinea have units with air conditioning?
No, 26706 Dulcinea does not have units with air conditioning.
