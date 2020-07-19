26706 Dulcinea

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities garage hot tub

Exceptional elegance luxury home. This La Mancha townhome has it all! Upgrades in every corner! Stunning travertine floors and fireplace in the formal living room with a wrap around balcony. Comfortable family room with a wet bar. Breakfast room overlooks the backyard. Gourmet kitchen w/dramatic lighting, granite counters, rich wood cabinetry, custom pulls. Dual pane windows and sliders. Beautifully remodeled main level 3/4 bath plus an office with built-in desk and bookshelves! Upstairs are two beautiful bedrooms and bathrooms, plus a spacious hall linen closet. Elegant master suite with vaulted ceiling and a spa-like bathroom. Dual vanities, newer fixtures, and spacious custom closets. Large walk-in shower.Laundry has newer washer/dryer (included). Outside is a private backyard, rare in La Mancha. Immaculate flagstone patio has a serenity and appeal that will draw you outside for any occasion. Wrought iron gate leads to the common area behind the home with a grassy path. Two car garage on the lower level. It is all about the details. Contact: Shannon Doyle at 949-338-6028 via text or email at shannon@shannondoyle.com.