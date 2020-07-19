26706 Dulcinea

Amenities
Exceptional elegance luxury home. This La Mancha townhome has it all! Upgrades in every corner! Stunning travertine floors and fireplace in the formal living room with a wrap around balcony. Comfortable family room with a wet bar. Breakfast room overlooks the backyard. Gourmet kitchen w/dramatic lighting, granite counters, rich wood cabinetry, custom pulls. Dual pane windows and sliders. Beautifully remodeled main level 3/4 bath plus an office with built-in desk and bookshelves! Upstairs are two beautiful bedrooms and bathrooms, plus a spacious hall linen closet. Elegant master suite with vaulted ceiling and a spa-like bathroom. Dual vanities, newer fixtures, and spacious custom closets. Large walk-in shower.Laundry has newer washer/dryer (included). Outside is a private backyard, rare in La Mancha. Immaculate flagstone patio has a serenity and appeal that will draw you outside for any occasion. Wrought iron gate leads to the common area behind the home with a grassy path. Two car garage on the lower level. It is all about the details. Contact: Shannon Doyle at 949-338-6028 via text or email at shannon@shannondoyle.com.