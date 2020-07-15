26591 Somerly

Amenities
Don't miss this fantastic 4 bedroom home located in the highly sought after Auburn Ridge neighborhood! This home features a wonderful circular floor plan with soaring vaulted ceilings, large windows which allow for a very light and bright interior, a highly upgraded kitchen w/stainless steel appliances and loads of storage cabinets/pantries, a huge master suite w/dual sinks, separate shower/bathtub and walk-in closet organizer, 3 spacious bedrooms, a large family room w/fireplace, brand new pattern carpeting, inside laundry room, and a finished 3 car garage w/plenty of storage cabinets!