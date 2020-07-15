All apartments in Mission Viejo
26591 Somerly
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:59 PM

26591 Somerly

26591 Somerly · No Longer Available
Mission Viejo
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $2,000
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

26591 Somerly, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Auburn Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Don't miss this fantastic 4 bedroom home located in the highly sought after Auburn Ridge neighborhood! This home features a wonderful circular floor plan with soaring vaulted ceilings, large windows which allow for a very light and bright interior, a highly upgraded kitchen w/stainless steel appliances and loads of storage cabinets/pantries, a huge master suite w/dual sinks, separate shower/bathtub and walk-in closet organizer, 3 spacious bedrooms, a large family room w/fireplace, brand new pattern carpeting, inside laundry room, and a finished 3 car garage w/plenty of storage cabinets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26591 Somerly have any available units?
26591 Somerly doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26591 Somerly have?
Some of 26591 Somerly's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26591 Somerly currently offering any rent specials?
26591 Somerly is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26591 Somerly pet-friendly?
No, 26591 Somerly is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 26591 Somerly offer parking?
Yes, 26591 Somerly offers parking.
Does 26591 Somerly have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26591 Somerly does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26591 Somerly have a pool?
No, 26591 Somerly does not have a pool.
Does 26591 Somerly have accessible units?
No, 26591 Somerly does not have accessible units.
Does 26591 Somerly have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26591 Somerly has units with dishwashers.
Does 26591 Somerly have units with air conditioning?
No, 26591 Somerly does not have units with air conditioning.
