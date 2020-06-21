All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

26371 Via Conchita

26371 via Conchita · No Longer Available
Location

26371 via Conchita, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
High quality remodeled single story in a great neighborhood. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom open floor plan. Easy access to exterior via multiple french doors and sliders in to a gorgeous court yard and or a very private back and front yard which is entirely enclosed. The home has a very large back patio which is ideal for family barbeques and entertaining. You will also enjoy low taxes and no HOA! There is the option though to join Lake Mission Viejo with all its privileges with year round activities, boating, fishing and its many beaches. Located close by schools, restaurants, shopping, hiking, biking, and walking trails and paths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

