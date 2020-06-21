26371 Via Conchita

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

High quality remodeled single story in a great neighborhood. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom open floor plan. Easy access to exterior via multiple french doors and sliders in to a gorgeous court yard and or a very private back and front yard which is entirely enclosed. The home has a very large back patio which is ideal for family barbeques and entertaining. You will also enjoy low taxes and no HOA! There is the option though to join Lake Mission Viejo with all its privileges with year round activities, boating, fishing and its many beaches. Located close by schools, restaurants, shopping, hiking, biking, and walking trails and paths.