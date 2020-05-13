All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:55 AM

26221 Solrio

26221 Solrio · No Longer Available
Location

26221 Solrio, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Greystone

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Not available for move in until June 30, 2020.
HUGE Town home!! Highly desirable enlarged CORONADO Model. Loft and Office has been added upstairs.
That means 3 bedrooms plus loft and office. Very Bright. Formal Dining area, Living room & Family room,
Crown molding, baseboards, NO CARPET ANYWHERE, Vaulted Ceilings. Kitchen w/Granite counter tops,
receded lights, stainless steel appliances. 2 roomy Bedrooms with Jack & Jill Bathroom, Ceiling fans.
Located on a Cul-de-sac, 2-car garage and driveway parking.
PS: It depends on how long your car is as to if you will be allowed to park on your driveway.
Driveway has an "angle" and your car bumper CANNOT be past the driveway into the street or you will
have many fines by the HOA. Walk to Award-Winning Bathgate Elementary School and parks.
Call Peg for showing: 949-436-1298

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26221 Solrio have any available units?
26221 Solrio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26221 Solrio have?
Some of 26221 Solrio's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26221 Solrio currently offering any rent specials?
26221 Solrio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26221 Solrio pet-friendly?
No, 26221 Solrio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 26221 Solrio offer parking?
Yes, 26221 Solrio offers parking.
Does 26221 Solrio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26221 Solrio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26221 Solrio have a pool?
No, 26221 Solrio does not have a pool.
Does 26221 Solrio have accessible units?
No, 26221 Solrio does not have accessible units.
Does 26221 Solrio have units with dishwashers?
No, 26221 Solrio does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26221 Solrio have units with air conditioning?
No, 26221 Solrio does not have units with air conditioning.

