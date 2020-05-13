26221 Solrio

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Not available for move in until June 30, 2020.

HUGE Town home!! Highly desirable enlarged CORONADO Model. Loft and Office has been added upstairs.

That means 3 bedrooms plus loft and office. Very Bright. Formal Dining area, Living room & Family room,

Crown molding, baseboards, NO CARPET ANYWHERE, Vaulted Ceilings. Kitchen w/Granite counter tops,

receded lights, stainless steel appliances. 2 roomy Bedrooms with Jack & Jill Bathroom, Ceiling fans.

Located on a Cul-de-sac, 2-car garage and driveway parking.

PS: It depends on how long your car is as to if you will be allowed to park on your driveway.

Driveway has an "angle" and your car bumper CANNOT be past the driveway into the street or you will

have many fines by the HOA. Walk to Award-Winning Bathgate Elementary School and parks.

Call Peg for showing: 949-436-1298