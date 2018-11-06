26201 Sanz

Amenities

Unique 1 Bedroom 1-1/2 Bath 2 story town home style condo! Extra private corner end unit with nobody above or below! Large enclosed patio off Living Room with custom wood cover and privacy lattice! Large private Master Suite with full bath, double vanities and large wardrobe closet with mirrored closet doors! Half guest bath downstairs off entry foyer! Inside laundry! Washer and dryer included! Refrigerator included! Water and trash service included! Central heating and air conditioning! Popular "Las Palmas" community is convenient to freeways, toll roads, Irvine Spectrum and local Colleges! Walk to nearby Alicia Park, shops and restaurants!