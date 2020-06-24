26182 Palmetto Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

largest floor plan in the tract, Great location, beautiful view of park and greens, surrounded by parks This beautiful home has it all, It has been upgraded with stone flooring, granite counters, stainless appliances. Large family kitchen with Island, MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM WITH ITS OWN FULL BATH, POWDR ROOM DOWN STAIRS, Vaulted ceiling and sweeping staircase, Large Master suite with Duel fireplace and sitting area, walking closet, Duel sink, , extra cabinets. Large bonus room, awesome view back yard with pool, spa, water features and tropical landscaping. Laundry room with sink, 3 car garages with drive way, Cul-de-sac location, walking distance to two beautiful Park, great view of park, member of Mission Viejo Lake, Close to school, shopping center and etc.

Do not miss this home.