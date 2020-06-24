All apartments in Mission Viejo
26182 Palmetto Place

26182 Palmetto Place · No Longer Available
Location

26182 Palmetto Place, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Califia

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
largest floor plan in the tract, Great location, beautiful view of park and greens, surrounded by parks This beautiful home has it all, It has been upgraded with stone flooring, granite counters, stainless appliances. Large family kitchen with Island, MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM WITH ITS OWN FULL BATH, POWDR ROOM DOWN STAIRS, Vaulted ceiling and sweeping staircase, Large Master suite with Duel fireplace and sitting area, walking closet, Duel sink, , extra cabinets. Large bonus room, awesome view back yard with pool, spa, water features and tropical landscaping. Laundry room with sink, 3 car garages with drive way, Cul-de-sac location, walking distance to two beautiful Park, great view of park, member of Mission Viejo Lake, Close to school, shopping center and etc.
Do not miss this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26182 Palmetto Place have any available units?
26182 Palmetto Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26182 Palmetto Place have?
Some of 26182 Palmetto Place's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26182 Palmetto Place currently offering any rent specials?
26182 Palmetto Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26182 Palmetto Place pet-friendly?
No, 26182 Palmetto Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 26182 Palmetto Place offer parking?
Yes, 26182 Palmetto Place offers parking.
Does 26182 Palmetto Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26182 Palmetto Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26182 Palmetto Place have a pool?
Yes, 26182 Palmetto Place has a pool.
Does 26182 Palmetto Place have accessible units?
No, 26182 Palmetto Place does not have accessible units.
Does 26182 Palmetto Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 26182 Palmetto Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26182 Palmetto Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 26182 Palmetto Place does not have units with air conditioning.
