25887 Via Pera

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

Highly Upgraded Condo in Mission Viejo - This well upgraded end-unit has plush new carpet, designer inspired paint, a nice balcony, designer ceiling fan in the living room beautifully complements the new, open kitchen with solid granite counter tops, gas range, wood cabinets, tile flooring, dishwasher and a built-in microwave. All windows are Milgard which helps keep the cold air conditioning in and the warm air out! The dining area seamlessly connects with the kitchen and other living areas. Enjoy the privacy and serenity of the spacious master suite with sizable walk-in closet, granite-topped vanity, and shower/tub combo. Conveniently located near the kitchen, the laundry area has a newer washer/dryer and ample storage space. A spacious secondary bedroom has light-catching windows and a generous closet with sliding doors. There is a one-car garage below the unit with a new roll up garage door and a separate assigned parking space. This unit is just one of few that is grandfathered in to access of the Mission Viejo Lake amenities with boat rentals. The HOA has recently redone the roof, painted the deck and repaved the driveway. The A/C system is new and extremely quiet. Available now and being rented unfurnished yet the owner will allow the custom bar stools, master bed artist shelves, and a very nice BBQ to stay! Property is currently occupied.



No Pets Allowed



