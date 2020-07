Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

Everything you need is here. This end unit features a large living area, dining room, kitchen and balcony with one extra large master suite. The home has recently been updated with new wood laminate flooring, fresh paint and a new vanity in the bathroom. A carport is right below along with additional storage. Gentle breezes flow through the complex that features a swimming pool and park-like grounds. Centrally located to shops, restaurants and Saddleback College. Ready now!