Last updated October 18 2019 at 9:24 AM

25835 Marguerite Pkwy #204

25835 Marguerite Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

25835 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Upper 1 Bed 1 Bath Fully Furnished Condo! New Kitchen! - Wonderful Upper 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom fully furnished condo in Mission Viejo! Short term lease from September 22nd thru July 31st of 2020... The unit is 800 sqft with all utilities included in the rent & New Kitchen. Also has a 2 quite deck perfect for BBQs! This condo has everything you need down to the fork and knife.Community pool and spa with nice park near by!

Please call today for further details and showing times!

Wethergage Management
949-380-1323

(RLNE2545180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

