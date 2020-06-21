25835 Marguerite Pkwy #204.

Upper 1 Bed 1 Bath Fully Furnished Condo! New Kitchen! - Wonderful Upper 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom fully furnished condo in Mission Viejo! Short term lease from September 22nd thru July 31st of 2020... The unit is 800 sqft with all utilities included in the rent & New Kitchen. Also has a 2 quite deck perfect for BBQs! This condo has everything you need down to the fork and knife.Community pool and spa with nice park near by!
Please call today for further details and showing times!
Wethergage Management 949-380-1323
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.