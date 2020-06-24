25565 Pacific Hills Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

* Pool, Spa and View in the prestigious sought-after community of Pacific Hills. * The home offers an open & spacious floor plan and many upgrades. * The gorgeous island kitchen features wood cabinetry, granite counter tops and newer stainless appliances. * Enjoy peaceful views of the pool and lush greenery from dining room, kitchen, nook and family room. * Upstairs the master suite is huge, offering a fireplace retreat and a spa-like master bath - all with expansive views. * One bedroom is very large - could be a bonus room. * There is a downstairs bed+ adjacent full bath. * The serene backyard feels like a tropical hide-away with a refreshing pool & spa and separate unique patio areas, all surrounded by mature, lush foliage. * The terraced lot affords raised planters and extra space on side yards with good privacy between neighbor. * No homes behind, just an open view. * This is a wonderful Pacific Hills home available to move in on May 1st.