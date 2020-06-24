All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated April 18 2019 at 9:44 AM

25565 Pacific Hills Drive

25565 Pacific Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

25565 Pacific Hills Drive, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
* Pool, Spa and View in the prestigious sought-after community of Pacific Hills. * The home offers an open & spacious floor plan and many upgrades. * The gorgeous island kitchen features wood cabinetry, granite counter tops and newer stainless appliances. * Enjoy peaceful views of the pool and lush greenery from dining room, kitchen, nook and family room. * Upstairs the master suite is huge, offering a fireplace retreat and a spa-like master bath - all with expansive views. * One bedroom is very large - could be a bonus room. * There is a downstairs bed+ adjacent full bath. * The serene backyard feels like a tropical hide-away with a refreshing pool & spa and separate unique patio areas, all surrounded by mature, lush foliage. * The terraced lot affords raised planters and extra space on side yards with good privacy between neighbor. * No homes behind, just an open view. * This is a wonderful Pacific Hills home available to move in on May 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25565 Pacific Hills Drive have any available units?
25565 Pacific Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 25565 Pacific Hills Drive have?
Some of 25565 Pacific Hills Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25565 Pacific Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25565 Pacific Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25565 Pacific Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 25565 Pacific Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 25565 Pacific Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 25565 Pacific Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 25565 Pacific Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25565 Pacific Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25565 Pacific Hills Drive have a pool?
Yes, 25565 Pacific Hills Drive has a pool.
Does 25565 Pacific Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 25565 Pacific Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25565 Pacific Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 25565 Pacific Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25565 Pacific Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 25565 Pacific Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
