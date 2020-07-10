25071 Bellota

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool fire pit hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry pool bbq/grill hot tub

Gorgeous pool home with an entertainers resort sized yard on a quiet cul de sac in a highly sought after neighborhood. Home features four spacious bedrooms and a newly remodeled kitchen that has been completely upgraded with new appliances, counter top, back splash and more top of the line features. Adjacent to the kitchen sits a large sized family room with access and great views of the back yard. A guest bedroom , guest full bath, laundry room and living room with fire place complete the first floor. Upstairs you'll find more upgraded features in the Master bedroom and bath and two additional bedrooms, and full bath. Back yard includes a large gated pool and spa with waterfalls, bbq with huge space for entertaining, a large grass area surrounded by multiple fruit trees, a fire pit and more! Not to mention this home comes equipped with solar panels that will cover the majority of the homes electricity usage. Come today!