All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 25071 Bellota.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
25071 Bellota
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:29 AM

25071 Bellota

25071 Bellota · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

25071 Bellota, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Oso Valley Greenbelt

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Gorgeous pool home with an entertainers resort sized yard on a quiet cul de sac in a highly sought after neighborhood. Home features four spacious bedrooms and a newly remodeled kitchen that has been completely upgraded with new appliances, counter top, back splash and more top of the line features. Adjacent to the kitchen sits a large sized family room with access and great views of the back yard. A guest bedroom , guest full bath, laundry room and living room with fire place complete the first floor. Upstairs you'll find more upgraded features in the Master bedroom and bath and two additional bedrooms, and full bath. Back yard includes a large gated pool and spa with waterfalls, bbq with huge space for entertaining, a large grass area surrounded by multiple fruit trees, a fire pit and more! Not to mention this home comes equipped with solar panels that will cover the majority of the homes electricity usage. Come today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25071 Bellota have any available units?
25071 Bellota doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 25071 Bellota have?
Some of 25071 Bellota's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25071 Bellota currently offering any rent specials?
25071 Bellota is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25071 Bellota pet-friendly?
No, 25071 Bellota is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 25071 Bellota offer parking?
No, 25071 Bellota does not offer parking.
Does 25071 Bellota have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25071 Bellota does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25071 Bellota have a pool?
Yes, 25071 Bellota has a pool.
Does 25071 Bellota have accessible units?
No, 25071 Bellota does not have accessible units.
Does 25071 Bellota have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25071 Bellota has units with dishwashers.
Does 25071 Bellota have units with air conditioning?
No, 25071 Bellota does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMission Viejo Apartments under $2,000
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside