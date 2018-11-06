24436 Verena Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Fully Upgraded 2,000, sq. ft. Four Bedroom Townhome in Mission Viejo. Newer Installed Tile Flooring, Carpet, Decorator Paint, Base Mouldings and Fixtures. There is a Fully Remodeled Kitchen with Granite Counters and New Stainless Appliances. This great floor plan includes a Living Room with fireplace, a Dining Room and a Family Room with a two Car Attached garage. Includes Vaulted Ceilings and Large Bedrooms. Master includes a large Walk - In Closet, New Bathroom Cabinets and Fixtures. This home has a Private Landscaped Patio. It is within Walking Distance from Parks and Schools. Association Amenities Include: Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, Pool, Playground, Parks and Walking Trails. It shows 'Light and Bright' and has a great location to Shopping, Entertainment, Toll and freeways. You will love this newly upgraded home!!