24436 Verena Court

Amenities
Fully Upgraded 2,000, sq. ft. Four Bedroom Townhome in Mission Viejo. Newer Installed Tile Flooring, Carpet, Decorator Paint, Base Mouldings and Fixtures. There is a Fully Remodeled Kitchen with Granite Counters and New Stainless Appliances. This great floor plan includes a Living Room with fireplace, a Dining Room and a Family Room with a two Car Attached garage. Includes Vaulted Ceilings and Large Bedrooms. Master includes a large Walk - In Closet, New Bathroom Cabinets and Fixtures. This home has a Private Landscaped Patio. It is within Walking Distance from Parks and Schools. Association Amenities Include: Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, Pool, Playground, Parks and Walking Trails. It shows 'Light and Bright' and has a great location to Shopping, Entertainment, Toll and freeways. You will love this newly upgraded home!!