Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
24436 Verena Court
Last updated March 31 2020 at 3:08 PM

24436 Verena Court

24436 Verena Court · No Longer Available
Location

24436 Verena Court, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Fully Upgraded 2,000, sq. ft. Four Bedroom Townhome in Mission Viejo. Newer Installed Tile Flooring, Carpet, Decorator Paint, Base Mouldings and Fixtures. There is a Fully Remodeled Kitchen with Granite Counters and New Stainless Appliances. This great floor plan includes a Living Room with fireplace, a Dining Room and a Family Room with a two Car Attached garage. Includes Vaulted Ceilings and Large Bedrooms. Master includes a large Walk - In Closet, New Bathroom Cabinets and Fixtures. This home has a Private Landscaped Patio. It is within Walking Distance from Parks and Schools. Association Amenities Include: Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, Pool, Playground, Parks and Walking Trails. It shows 'Light and Bright' and has a great location to Shopping, Entertainment, Toll and freeways. You will love this newly upgraded home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24436 Verena Court have any available units?
24436 Verena Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 24436 Verena Court have?
Some of 24436 Verena Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24436 Verena Court currently offering any rent specials?
24436 Verena Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24436 Verena Court pet-friendly?
No, 24436 Verena Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 24436 Verena Court offer parking?
Yes, 24436 Verena Court offers parking.
Does 24436 Verena Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24436 Verena Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24436 Verena Court have a pool?
Yes, 24436 Verena Court has a pool.
Does 24436 Verena Court have accessible units?
No, 24436 Verena Court does not have accessible units.
Does 24436 Verena Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24436 Verena Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 24436 Verena Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 24436 Verena Court does not have units with air conditioning.

