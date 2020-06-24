23661 Via Agustini

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

Listed by Polly Standridge for more information 949-939-4780, email sstandridge@cox.net. Premier highly desirable FRONT ROW right next to the Golf-Course! Panoramic-Colorful Sunset View! One of the five homes with limited 2 car garage on this very exclusive prime location. Executive home living! Private single loaded-street. High Ceiling, Open Floor Plan. Custom-designed excellent appointed top of the line remodeled upgrades! Master-Suite Sliding glass door to Patio-back yard. Fireplace in Living room. Plantation Shutters thru-out.Gorgeous real hardwood flooring,stainless steel appliances,double drawer-dishwasher, convection oven, convection microwave, commercial 6 gas-burner stove, built-in 3 door ssteel Ref w/ice-maker, showroom kitchen special-custom cabinets w/multi-level slider drawers. Elegant Wet Bar for guest entertainment! Beautiful Quartz for kitchen,wetbar and bathroom counters w/beveled edges.2 remodeled full bath w/designer-tiles walk-in showers. Upgraded electrical system,Led lights, designer's ceiling fan. Newer HVAC system. Enjoy outdoor sports play Golf,Tennis,Swim,Shuffleboard or watch variety shows,enjoy dinner dance,Gym,library at the Recreation Center. Walk to the Lake. Close to grocery shopping,mail center, civic center, banks, health-care facilities, restaurants. Enjoy short drive to the beach! Just simply enjoy a cup of your favorite tea on afternoon sunset at your own private open patio/lawn. 24 hours Guard-gated community.