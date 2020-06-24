All apartments in Mission Viejo
23661 Via Agustini
Last updated March 20 2019 at 4:19 PM

23661 Via Agustini

23661 via Agustini · No Longer Available
Mission Viejo
Cheap Places
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments under $2,000
Location

23661 via Agustini, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Casta del Sol

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Listed by Polly Standridge for more information 949-939-4780, email sstandridge@cox.net. Premier highly desirable FRONT ROW right next to the Golf-Course! Panoramic-Colorful Sunset View! One of the five homes with limited 2 car garage on this very exclusive prime location. Executive home living! Private single loaded-street. High Ceiling, Open Floor Plan. Custom-designed excellent appointed top of the line remodeled upgrades! Master-Suite Sliding glass door to Patio-back yard. Fireplace in Living room. Plantation Shutters thru-out.Gorgeous real hardwood flooring,stainless steel appliances,double drawer-dishwasher, convection oven, convection microwave, commercial 6 gas-burner stove, built-in 3 door ssteel Ref w/ice-maker, showroom kitchen special-custom cabinets w/multi-level slider drawers. Elegant Wet Bar for guest entertainment! Beautiful Quartz for kitchen,wetbar and bathroom counters w/beveled edges.2 remodeled full bath w/designer-tiles walk-in showers. Upgraded electrical system,Led lights, designer's ceiling fan. Newer HVAC system. Enjoy outdoor sports play Golf,Tennis,Swim,Shuffleboard or watch variety shows,enjoy dinner dance,Gym,library at the Recreation Center. Walk to the Lake. Close to grocery shopping,mail center, civic center, banks, health-care facilities, restaurants. Enjoy short drive to the beach! Just simply enjoy a cup of your favorite tea on afternoon sunset at your own private open patio/lawn. 24 hours Guard-gated community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23661 Via Agustini have any available units?
23661 Via Agustini doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 23661 Via Agustini have?
Some of 23661 Via Agustini's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23661 Via Agustini currently offering any rent specials?
23661 Via Agustini is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23661 Via Agustini pet-friendly?
No, 23661 Via Agustini is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 23661 Via Agustini offer parking?
Yes, 23661 Via Agustini offers parking.
Does 23661 Via Agustini have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23661 Via Agustini does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23661 Via Agustini have a pool?
Yes, 23661 Via Agustini has a pool.
Does 23661 Via Agustini have accessible units?
No, 23661 Via Agustini does not have accessible units.
Does 23661 Via Agustini have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23661 Via Agustini has units with dishwashers.
Does 23661 Via Agustini have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23661 Via Agustini has units with air conditioning.
