23256 La Mar

Amenities
Very private end unit overlooks greenbelt area. Totally remodeled with two tone paint, laminate flooring, upgraded baseboards, custom lighting. Kitchen has newer cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances including refrigerator. master bedroom includes spacious walk-in closet customized bathroom includes newer cabinet, granite counter, glass vessel sink and travertine accented floors inside laundry with washer and dryer. HOA includes pool and spa close to freeway, shopping and park.