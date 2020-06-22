23256 La Mar

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

Very private end unit overlooks greenbelt area. Totally remodeled with two tone paint, laminate flooring, upgraded baseboards, custom lighting. Kitchen has newer cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances including refrigerator. master bedroom includes spacious walk-in closet customized bathroom includes newer cabinet, granite counter, glass vessel sink and travertine accented floors inside laundry with washer and dryer. HOA includes pool and spa close to freeway, shopping and park.