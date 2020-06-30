22772 Sweetmeadow

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym game room parking pool bbq/grill media room tennis court wine room

**MUST SEE - EXCEPTIONAL VALUE!** Prime culdesac location with abundant privacy, second master-suite downstairs, turnkey condition, and one of the largest lots in the community. All within the gates of prestigious Canyon Crest! Classic Craftsman-inspired architecture and manicured landscaping greet you as you enter through the peaceful front courtyard. Inside, you'll find soaring ceilings and an open floorplan, accentuated with a designer palette and warm finishes. A downstairs office with French doors has been reimagined as a elegant wine room, ideal for intimate gatherings. A downstairs suite with private full bath. An additional 3/4-bath on the main floor. Chef's kitchen opens to family room for ease of entertaining, and has a 5-burner gas range, double ovens, built-in fridge, pots & pans drawers, center island with bar, and walk-in pantry. Upstairs is a sumptuous master suite with fireplace and dual mirrored walk-in closets. Two large secondary bedrooms have built-in desks and share a Jack & Jill bath. A large 5th bedroom is ideal for a theater, game room or bonus room, and is adjacent to another full bath. The rear yard has a terraced garden, built-in BBQ, lawn, covered patio, and surround-sound speakers indoors and out. Plus the resort amenities of Canyon Estates: tournament quality tennis courts, 3 pools, fitness facility, sport court, clubhouse & more. WELCOME HOME!