Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
22772 Sweetmeadow
Last updated March 8 2020 at 8:23 PM

22772 Sweetmeadow

22772 Sweet Meadow · No Longer Available
Location

22772 Sweet Meadow, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Canyon Estates

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
tennis court
wine room
**MUST SEE - EXCEPTIONAL VALUE!** Prime culdesac location with abundant privacy, second master-suite downstairs, turnkey condition, and one of the largest lots in the community. All within the gates of prestigious Canyon Crest! Classic Craftsman-inspired architecture and manicured landscaping greet you as you enter through the peaceful front courtyard. Inside, you'll find soaring ceilings and an open floorplan, accentuated with a designer palette and warm finishes. A downstairs office with French doors has been reimagined as a elegant wine room, ideal for intimate gatherings. A downstairs suite with private full bath. An additional 3/4-bath on the main floor. Chef's kitchen opens to family room for ease of entertaining, and has a 5-burner gas range, double ovens, built-in fridge, pots & pans drawers, center island with bar, and walk-in pantry. Upstairs is a sumptuous master suite with fireplace and dual mirrored walk-in closets. Two large secondary bedrooms have built-in desks and share a Jack & Jill bath. A large 5th bedroom is ideal for a theater, game room or bonus room, and is adjacent to another full bath. The rear yard has a terraced garden, built-in BBQ, lawn, covered patio, and surround-sound speakers indoors and out. Plus the resort amenities of Canyon Estates: tournament quality tennis courts, 3 pools, fitness facility, sport court, clubhouse & more. WELCOME HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22772 Sweetmeadow have any available units?
22772 Sweetmeadow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 22772 Sweetmeadow have?
Some of 22772 Sweetmeadow's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22772 Sweetmeadow currently offering any rent specials?
22772 Sweetmeadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22772 Sweetmeadow pet-friendly?
No, 22772 Sweetmeadow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 22772 Sweetmeadow offer parking?
Yes, 22772 Sweetmeadow offers parking.
Does 22772 Sweetmeadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22772 Sweetmeadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22772 Sweetmeadow have a pool?
Yes, 22772 Sweetmeadow has a pool.
Does 22772 Sweetmeadow have accessible units?
No, 22772 Sweetmeadow does not have accessible units.
Does 22772 Sweetmeadow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22772 Sweetmeadow has units with dishwashers.
Does 22772 Sweetmeadow have units with air conditioning?
No, 22772 Sweetmeadow does not have units with air conditioning.

