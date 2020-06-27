22636 Formentor

Amenities

Incredible penthouse location in the guard-gated Mallorca Condos provides expansive, panoramic Lake Mission Viejo views! Two great balconies are designed for relaxing and enjoying the beautiful views. The master bedroom, family room, dining room, and kitchen all provide breathtaking Lake Mission Viejo views. The Mallorcas have a private beach, and a pool/spa for residents and are within walking distance of Market on the Lake shopping center featuring a variety of restaurants and local shops. Residents also can enjoy all of the amenities of Lake Mission Viejo including boating, kayaking, paddle boarding, fishing, summer concerts and two more beaches!