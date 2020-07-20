All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:11 PM

21765 Chatham

21765 Chatham · No Longer Available
Location

21765 Chatham, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Palm Gardens

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to your Cape Cod home in the California Colony neighborhood of Mission Viejo for Lease! This is a charming 4 bedroom home including a downstairs bedroom and full bath. The living room has vaulted ceilings and a dining area that looks out to your private backyard. The kitchen is remodeled with beautiful granite counters, recessed lighting, and custom cabinetry. Upstairs is the Master Bedroom with vaulted ceilings and two additional rooms. There is also a two-car garage and convenient washer and dryer. Monthly rent includes lake membership. No Pets. This is a must see! Donʼt wait.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21765 Chatham have any available units?
21765 Chatham doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 21765 Chatham have?
Some of 21765 Chatham's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21765 Chatham currently offering any rent specials?
21765 Chatham is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21765 Chatham pet-friendly?
No, 21765 Chatham is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 21765 Chatham offer parking?
Yes, 21765 Chatham offers parking.
Does 21765 Chatham have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21765 Chatham offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21765 Chatham have a pool?
No, 21765 Chatham does not have a pool.
Does 21765 Chatham have accessible units?
No, 21765 Chatham does not have accessible units.
Does 21765 Chatham have units with dishwashers?
No, 21765 Chatham does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21765 Chatham have units with air conditioning?
No, 21765 Chatham does not have units with air conditioning.
