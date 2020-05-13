21401 SPRUCE

Amenities

Beautiful home with panoramic city light views. Sunset views from the backyard, family room and all bedrooms. Largest floor plan in the Pinecrest tract. Huge 4 bedroom 3 bath home with main floor bedroom and bath. Light and bright throughout. Good size back yard with panoramic views. Newer door handles throughout. Newer blinds throughout. Newer LED lights through providing lower electric bill. Freshly painted on the outside. Newer grass in the front and back yard. Member of Lake Mission Viejo which offers swimming, BBQ Picnic, Fishing, and concerts. A beautiful place to call home.