Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
21281 Longleaf
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21281 Longleaf

21281 Longleaf · No Longer Available
Location

21281 Longleaf, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Pinecrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a TERRIFIC view on a single loaded street. Great location close to everything and includes Mission Viejo Lake membership. The interior has just been freshly painted, has new carpet and wood laminate flooring in the main living areas. Enter this great home to a formal living room, upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. There is a formal dining room but also a breakfast nook in the kitchen for morning coffee or tea. The family room has a cozy marble faced fireplace for cool evenings and the upcoming holidays. Enjoy the view of the mountains, city lights, and gorgeous sunsets from the lower level family room, kitchen, and formal dining room. The bedrooms upstairs have all new carpet and amazing views. All the bathrooms have upgraded cabinets and granite counter tops. Enjoy your evenings on your private covered patio in the backyard or enjoy the grassy areas while you take in the view. You will feel like royalty living in this upgraded home. Invite your guest for entertaining - there's lots of parking since no one lives across from you and no one is above you looking down into your private back yard. Excellent award winning schools. Enjoy the Lake Mission Viejo boating, fishing, concerts, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21281 Longleaf have any available units?
21281 Longleaf doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 21281 Longleaf have?
Some of 21281 Longleaf's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21281 Longleaf currently offering any rent specials?
21281 Longleaf isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21281 Longleaf pet-friendly?
No, 21281 Longleaf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 21281 Longleaf offer parking?
Yes, 21281 Longleaf does offer parking.
Does 21281 Longleaf have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21281 Longleaf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21281 Longleaf have a pool?
No, 21281 Longleaf does not have a pool.
Does 21281 Longleaf have accessible units?
No, 21281 Longleaf does not have accessible units.
Does 21281 Longleaf have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21281 Longleaf has units with dishwashers.
Does 21281 Longleaf have units with air conditioning?
No, 21281 Longleaf does not have units with air conditioning.
