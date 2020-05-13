21281 Longleaf

Amenities

Great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a TERRIFIC view on a single loaded street. Great location close to everything and includes Mission Viejo Lake membership. The interior has just been freshly painted, has new carpet and wood laminate flooring in the main living areas. Enter this great home to a formal living room, upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. There is a formal dining room but also a breakfast nook in the kitchen for morning coffee or tea. The family room has a cozy marble faced fireplace for cool evenings and the upcoming holidays. Enjoy the view of the mountains, city lights, and gorgeous sunsets from the lower level family room, kitchen, and formal dining room. The bedrooms upstairs have all new carpet and amazing views. All the bathrooms have upgraded cabinets and granite counter tops. Enjoy your evenings on your private covered patio in the backyard or enjoy the grassy areas while you take in the view. You will feel like royalty living in this upgraded home. Invite your guest for entertaining - there's lots of parking since no one lives across from you and no one is above you looking down into your private back yard. Excellent award winning schools. Enjoy the Lake Mission Viejo boating, fishing, concerts, and more.