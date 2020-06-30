All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:45 AM

21117 Aqua

21117 Aqua · No Longer Available
Location

21117 Aqua, Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Rainbow Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome home to this upper level, upgraded condo in the Rainbow Ridge community in Mission Viejo! This home features two bedrooms, one bathroom and 840 square feet of living space. The upgraded kitchen includes recessed lighting, a modern paint pallet, new cabinetry with soft close drawers, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. The kitchen opens to the spacious living room and dining room. Wood laminate flooring throughout, with the exception of the master bedroom. The living room includes an impressive fireplace with granite surround making quite the focal point for the room. Windows throughout allow for a light and bright feel to the home. The spacious master bedroom includes recessed lighting and a cedar-lined walk in closet with built-ins for great organization. The bathroom includes a new vanity and shower/tub combo. The secondary bedroom includes a ceiling fan and slider to the private and gated front patio. A stackable washer/dryer also provided in separate room in the home. The condo includes a one car, detached garage. The community offers a pool and spa. Shopping, schools, parks and the Toll Road within close proximity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21117 Aqua have any available units?
21117 Aqua doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 21117 Aqua have?
Some of 21117 Aqua's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21117 Aqua currently offering any rent specials?
21117 Aqua is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21117 Aqua pet-friendly?
No, 21117 Aqua is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 21117 Aqua offer parking?
Yes, 21117 Aqua offers parking.
Does 21117 Aqua have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21117 Aqua offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21117 Aqua have a pool?
Yes, 21117 Aqua has a pool.
Does 21117 Aqua have accessible units?
No, 21117 Aqua does not have accessible units.
Does 21117 Aqua have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21117 Aqua has units with dishwashers.
Does 21117 Aqua have units with air conditioning?
No, 21117 Aqua does not have units with air conditioning.

