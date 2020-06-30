21117 Aqua

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Welcome home to this upper level, upgraded condo in the Rainbow Ridge community in Mission Viejo! This home features two bedrooms, one bathroom and 840 square feet of living space. The upgraded kitchen includes recessed lighting, a modern paint pallet, new cabinetry with soft close drawers, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. The kitchen opens to the spacious living room and dining room. Wood laminate flooring throughout, with the exception of the master bedroom. The living room includes an impressive fireplace with granite surround making quite the focal point for the room. Windows throughout allow for a light and bright feel to the home. The spacious master bedroom includes recessed lighting and a cedar-lined walk in closet with built-ins for great organization. The bathroom includes a new vanity and shower/tub combo. The secondary bedroom includes a ceiling fan and slider to the private and gated front patio. A stackable washer/dryer also provided in separate room in the home. The condo includes a one car, detached garage. The community offers a pool and spa. Shopping, schools, parks and the Toll Road within close proximity.